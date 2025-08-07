Semiconductor Equipment Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Growing Fabrication Investments Propel Semiconductor Market Dynamics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Equipment Market 2025-2029" has been added tooffering.

The semiconductor equipment market is poised for substantial growth, with forecasts indicating an increase of USD 41.75 billion from 2024 to 2029, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This comprehensive report presents an in-depth analysis of the market, encompassing market size forecasts, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and detailed vendor analyses covering approximately 25 vendors.

The study provides an up-to-date overview of the current market conditions and explores the latest trends and drivers influencing market expansion. Significant market drivers include increased investments in fabrication facilities, the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, and a growing number of Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) companies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Research methodology is a balanced combination of primary and secondary data, incorporating insights from industry participants. The report details comprehensive market size analytics, segmented by regional analysis and vendor landscapes, and includes historical as well as forecast data.

The report identifies a global increase in the number of chip fabrication facilities as a primary factor driving market growth. The emergence and advancements in sensor technologies and communication devices, coupled with the escalating demand for IoT devices, are expected to significantly propel the market forward.

A detailed vendor analysis provides insights into market positioning, offering a thorough examination of leading vendors such as Advanced Dicing Technologies, Advantest Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASML, and others. The market analysis encompasses information on emerging trends and challenges likely to impact market growth, aiding companies in strategizing effectively to maximize future growth opportunities.

The report presents a cohesive market view by synthesizing data from diverse sources and analyzing key parameters-profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It identifies major industry influencers and ensures that the data presented is both comprehensive and reliable, the culmination of extensive primary and secondary research. The report's competitive landscape offers a meticulous vendor selection methodology, leveraging both qualitative and quantitative research to deliver accurate market growth forecasts.

