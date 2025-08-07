Prism Johnson's Profit Drops 93 Per Cent Sequentially To Over Rs 8 Crore In Q1

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Integrated building materials company Prism Johnson Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 8.33 crore in Q1 FY26, down 93 per cent sequentially, according to its exchange filing on Thursday.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 133.02 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25), while in the same quarter a year ago (Q1 FY25), the firm had posted a loss of Rs 47 lakh.

Revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 1,781.13 crore -- down from Rs 1,951.82 crore in the previous quarter, showing a quarter-on-quarter decline of nearly 9 per cent. However, the company's revenue jumped year-on-year from Rs 1,646.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

This reduction in revenue was accompanied by a moderation in total expenses, which came in at Rs 1,769.5 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 1,924.06 crore in Q4 FY25. The expenses stood at Rs 1,647.51 crore in Q1 FY25.

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting, designated Nitesh Mathur, Senior Vice President–Johnson Bath Division of the company, as Senior Management Personnel, it said in the filing.

During the quarter ended June 30, the company has terminated the Power Consumption Agreement (PCA) with ReNew Green (MPR Two) Private Limited, it said in its filing.

The deal was signed on May 31, 2023, to set up a special-purpose vehicle for setting up a captive wind power project aggregating 24 MW for supply to the Cement Plant of the Company at Satna, Madhya Pradesh, in which the company hold 45 per cent shareholding having an investment value of 7.28 crore, it said.

Meanwhile, Prism Johnson shares were trading in green following the company's posting of the Q1 results. At around 1:28 pm, the shares were trading at Rs 147.49, up 1.15 per cent. In the last 5 sessions, the scrip dipped by over 4 per cent, and in a month, it fell by over 7 per cent. To date this year, the stock has declined by over 12 per cent.