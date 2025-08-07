403
Trump Warns of Tariffs on Foreign-Made Chips
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning regarding the future of semiconductor and computer chip imports, threatening to impose 100% tariffs unless producers agree to manufacture their goods within the United States.
"We'll be putting a tariff on of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors. But if you're building in the United States of America, there's no charge, even though you're building and you're not producing yet, in terms of the big numbers of jobs, and all of the things that you're building. If you're building, there will be no charge," Trump declared on Wednesday.
While Trump’s statement lacked clear criteria — such as what proportion of a company's operations must be based domestically or how far along a facility's development must be — he remained confident that his proposed tariffs would compel producers to relocate their operations to American soil.
"I think the chip companies are all coming back home. They're all coming back," he stated, expressing certainty that his approach would reverse decades of offshoring in the industry.
Semiconductors and chips are integral to almost every electronic device used by American consumers, from automobiles and smartphones to laptops.
Placing significant tariffs on these imports could lead to sharp increases in the prices of numerous everyday goods.
Trump’s announcement came during a meeting at the White House with Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook.
The event coincided with the tech company's pledge of an extra $100 billion in domestic investments, increasing its total commitment in the United States to $600 billion over the upcoming four years.
According to Trump, Apple will not be subject to the proposed duties.
