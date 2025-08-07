Personal Care Ingredients Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Case Studies Of Plant-Based Alternatives To Silicone From Solvay
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|293
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|13.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|17 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Changing Lifestyles and Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers in Developing Countries Rapid Growth of Multifunctional Personal Care Ingredients Industry
- Toxicity of Some Personal Care Ingredients Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- Institute for in Vitro Sciences and BASF on Non-Animal Testing Approaches for Safety Assessment of Cosmetics and Ingredients Plant-Based Alternative to Silicone from Solvay
- Supply Chain Analysis Pricing Analysis Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business Ecosystem Analysis Technology Analysis Trade Analysis Regulatory Landscape Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026 Investment and Funding Scenario Patent Analysis Impact of 2025 US Tariff on Personal Care Ingredients Market Impact of AI/Gen AI on Personal Care Ingredients Market
- High Market Potential in Emerging Economies Shifting Demand Toward Sustainable and Bio-Based Products
Company Profiles
Key Players
- BASF Dow Inc. Syensqo Clariant AG Ashland Inc. Evonik Industries AG Croda International plc The Lubrizol Corporation Adeka Corporation Nouryon
Other Players
- Stepan Company Dsm-Firmenich AG Innospec Inc. Eastman Chemical Company Corbion N.V. Cargill, Inc. Elementis Air Liquide Merck Momentive Kao Corporation Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Givaudan Sa Hallstar Colonial Chemical, Inc
