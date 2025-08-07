AMPECO And Peblar Accelerate Sustainable EV Charging With Advanced Solar Integration Across Europe

Leading EV charging software platform partners with innovative Dutch hardware manufacturer to deliver optimized solar charging residental solutions

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging management software, and Peblar, a rapid growing innovative Dutch manufacturer of smart EV charging solutions, announce an enhanced partnership that brings advanced solar charging capabilities to EV owners across Europe. This collaboration combines AMPECO's charging management platform with Peblar's intelligent solar-optimized charging hardware to maximize renewable energy usage and reduce electric vehicle charging costs.

Optimizing Solar Energy for EV Charging

Peblar charging stations feature integration with measurement sources that read out the household power usage or generation from smart meters, enabling precise energy management. The hardware and firmware support three distinct solar charging modes: Smart Solar for intelligent energy management, Pure Solar for 100% solar-powered charging, and Fast Solar for optimized charging speed with renewable energy integration.

AMPECO supports charging based on dynamic tariffs, allowing consumers to not only optimize their charging strategy on real time solar generation, but also to plan ahead based on the price of energy. By leveraging the synergy between the charger and the backoffice system, users can take advantage of smart solar charging techniques over time - ultimately reducing the total cost of each charging session.

Growing Market Demand for Solar EV Solutions

With Europe in the midst of summer's peak solar generation and rising numbers of EVs on the road, the integration of Peblar and AMPECO addresses growing demand for sustainable and cost-effective charging options. Solar power has become the fastest-growing electricity source, with countries like the Netherlands and Germany embracing residential solar at impressive rates.

The integrated solution allows homeowners to maximize their solar investments while reducing grid dependency and energy costs.

"This partnership with Peblar demonstrates our commitment to enabling renewable energy in EV charging," said Glenn L'Heveder, Head of Sales and BD Europe at AMPECO. "Our platform addresses the unique challenges of solar EV charging through innovative OCPP configuration and intelligent scheduling, making it easier for operators to offer sustainable charging solutions."

Juan Bernal, Head of Strategic and Product Marketing at Peblar, added: "At Peblar, we're committed to delivering seamless and sustainable charging experiences that truly serve EV drivers. Partnering with AMPECO allows us to integrate advanced technologies like intelligent load balancing and dynamic pricing, so customers get the maximum value from our solutions while enjoying a smoother, smarter charging journey."

This integration enables operators to offer customers sustainable charging solutions that reduce energy costs while maximizing environmental benefits. The combined hardware-software approach provides CPOs with comprehensive tools to manage solar energy optimization across their charging networks, creating new revenue opportunities in the growing renewable energy market.

About Peblar:

Peblar is an EV charging solutions provider that designs, tests, and manufactures all its products in-house in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Our team of engineers leveraged decades of experience from our parent company, Prodrive Technologies, and built upon it. This approach ensures Peblar is fast to react, thorough in its approach, and consistently stays ahead of the curve.

For more information, please visit



About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 170 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. For more information, visit:

