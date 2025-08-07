403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seven Ethiopian Migrants Die After Harrowing Week-Long Sea Journey to Yemen
(MENAFN) Seven Ethiopian migrants perished from hunger and thirst after a grueling seven-day sea journey from Somalia to Yemen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Wednesday.
According to an IOM press release, the vessel carrying 250 Ethiopian migrants—comprising 155 men, 95 women, and 82 children—reached Yemen’s southeastern Shabwah governorate on Tuesday, having set off from Bossaso, Somalia.
What was intended to be a 24-hour trip extended to a week when the boat’s engine malfunctioned roughly 100 nautical miles into the journey, forcing passengers to rely solely on wind power and manual paddling to reach shore.
Upon arrival, IOM’s Mobile Medical Team swiftly intervened, providing the survivors with essential water, food, and medical care to address severe hunger, dehydration, and exposure to harsh weather conditions.
Several individuals in critical condition were transported to a nearby clinic for urgent treatment, and were later discharged after stabilizing.
In a separate but related tragedy, the death toll from a smuggling boat capsizing off Yemen’s southern Abyan governorate has risen to 92, with search efforts ongoing for missing migrants, a local health official told media on Wednesday.
Abdul Qader Bajamil, director of Abyan’s health office, confirmed, "The death toll has reached 92 so far," adding, "These were all migrants who drowned while trying to enter the country illegally by sea."
Recovered bodies have been found along various coastal locations in Abyan, but search teams continue operations to locate additional victims who may have been swept away or remain trapped underwater.
The disaster occurred Saturday night when strong winds caused the smuggling boat, carrying approximately 200 African migrants, to overturn around 11:00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).
IOM officials have warned that such lethal incidents are likely to persist as vulnerable migrants continue risking perilous journeys along the Eastern Route connecting the Horn of Africa to Yemen and onward to Gulf states.
Despite Yemen’s ongoing humanitarian crisis fueled by conflict, the country remains a key transit hub for migrants pursuing economic opportunities in Gulf nations.
According to an IOM press release, the vessel carrying 250 Ethiopian migrants—comprising 155 men, 95 women, and 82 children—reached Yemen’s southeastern Shabwah governorate on Tuesday, having set off from Bossaso, Somalia.
What was intended to be a 24-hour trip extended to a week when the boat’s engine malfunctioned roughly 100 nautical miles into the journey, forcing passengers to rely solely on wind power and manual paddling to reach shore.
Upon arrival, IOM’s Mobile Medical Team swiftly intervened, providing the survivors with essential water, food, and medical care to address severe hunger, dehydration, and exposure to harsh weather conditions.
Several individuals in critical condition were transported to a nearby clinic for urgent treatment, and were later discharged after stabilizing.
In a separate but related tragedy, the death toll from a smuggling boat capsizing off Yemen’s southern Abyan governorate has risen to 92, with search efforts ongoing for missing migrants, a local health official told media on Wednesday.
Abdul Qader Bajamil, director of Abyan’s health office, confirmed, "The death toll has reached 92 so far," adding, "These were all migrants who drowned while trying to enter the country illegally by sea."
Recovered bodies have been found along various coastal locations in Abyan, but search teams continue operations to locate additional victims who may have been swept away or remain trapped underwater.
The disaster occurred Saturday night when strong winds caused the smuggling boat, carrying approximately 200 African migrants, to overturn around 11:00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).
IOM officials have warned that such lethal incidents are likely to persist as vulnerable migrants continue risking perilous journeys along the Eastern Route connecting the Horn of Africa to Yemen and onward to Gulf states.
Despite Yemen’s ongoing humanitarian crisis fueled by conflict, the country remains a key transit hub for migrants pursuing economic opportunities in Gulf nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment