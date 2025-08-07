HITEK AI And Softbank Robotics Unveil Robot-As-A-Service

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

HITEK AI , a leading provider of AI-driven solutions based in the Middle East, has launched a cutting-edge 'Robot-as-a-Service' initiative in partnership with SoftBank Robotics UK. The collaboration combines SoftBank Robotics' state-of-the-art robotic cleaning technologies with HITEK AI's smart facilities management platform, offering a fully integrated solution designed to streamline operations in commercial and residential settings.

The new offering aims to enhance the efficiency of cleaning operations by incorporating robotic technology into day-to-day tasks. SoftBank's robots, widely regarded for their advanced capabilities in cleaning large spaces autonomously, are now coupled with HITEK AI's sophisticated management system. This combination allows businesses to benefit from not just automation, but also predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and operational analytics.

This RaaS platform offers a scalable solution, tailored to meet the diverse needs of industries ranging from hospitality and healthcare to large-scale office spaces and shopping centres. By automating cleaning and maintenance tasks, businesses can reduce human labour costs, improve operational efficiency, and provide a more hygienic environment for employees, visitors, and customers.

Robotic cleaning technology has become increasingly popular as businesses seek innovative ways to cut costs and improve operational efficiency. SoftBank Robotics has been a key player in this space, with its cleaning robots already deployed across various countries and sectors. The company's robots are equipped with advanced sensors and artificial intelligence algorithms, enabling them to navigate spaces independently, identify obstacles, and optimise cleaning routes. This level of sophistication allows for greater precision and consistency compared to traditional cleaning methods.

HITEK AI's role in the partnership brings its expertise in artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics to the table. The company's AI platform not only controls the robotic cleaning process but also monitors performance in real time, offering managers valuable insights into the condition of facilities and the efficiency of cleaning operations. Using data from the robots, HITEK's platform can predict when maintenance or restocking of cleaning supplies is required, ensuring continuous operation with minimal downtime.

The integration of AI and robotics in facilities management is seen as an emerging trend that is gaining momentum worldwide. As businesses increasingly embrace smart technologies to enhance operational performance, RaaS is positioning itself as an attractive alternative to traditional cleaning and maintenance services. The ability to scale up operations seamlessly, without the need for additional human resources, provides significant cost savings, especially for large-scale facilities or organisations with multiple locations.

Beyond its cost-saving benefits, the platform is designed to address the growing need for hygiene and cleanliness, especially in high-traffic spaces such as hospitals, airports, and shopping malls. With the ongoing emphasis on health and safety, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic, automated cleaning offers a higher level of precision and consistency, reducing the risk of contamination and ensuring that facilities meet stringent hygiene standards.

Both companies are optimistic that this partnership will help drive the wider adoption of robotic and AI-driven solutions in the region. With the Middle East emerging as a key hub for technology adoption and innovation, the introduction of RaaS is expected to accelerate the digital transformation of the facilities management sector. As the demand for smart buildings and automated solutions grows, businesses in the region are increasingly seeking ways to stay ahead of the curve by implementing cutting-edge technologies.

The launch of RaaS also signals a shift towards subscription-based models in the technology services market. Instead of purchasing robots outright, businesses can now subscribe to a service that offers them access to the latest robotic cleaning technology as well as ongoing maintenance and support. This model provides greater flexibility, allowing businesses to scale their operations as needed while avoiding the upfront costs associated with acquiring hardware.

