Unitree Launches A2 Quadruped Robot With 100 Kg Load Capacity And 20 Km Range

August 7, 2025 by Mai Tao

Unitree Robotics has launched its most advanced quadruped robot to date – the Unitree A2 – positioning it as a rugged and versatile platform for industrial deployment across inspection, logistics, and research applications. (See video below.)

Weighing 37 kg (81.6 lbs) unloaded, the A2 boasts a maximum standing load of 100 kg (220 lbs) and can walk while carrying up to 25 kg (55 lbs).

On a single charge, the robot can walk continuously for up to 20 km (12.4 miles) unloaded, or 12.5 km (7.8 miles) when fully loaded. Runtime can be extended via hot-swappable dual batteries designed for uninterrupted missions.

According to Unitree, the A2 blends power, perception, and endurance into one unit, offering top speeds of 5 m/s (11.2 mph) and the ability to climb steps up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) in height.

The company says the robot is equipped with ultra-wide 3D LiDAR sensors on both the front and rear, providing 360-degree environmental awareness. A front-facing HD camera with built-in lighting enables AI-powered vision and autonomous obstacle avoidance.

“Unitree continues to push boundaries in creating accessible and high-performance robotic platforms,” the company said in an announcement, noting that the A2 is engineered for real-world use cases in dynamic environments.

The robot was unveiled alongside a new demonstration video available here, showing the A2 navigating uneven terrain, climbing steps, and handling payloads with ease. The full technical specifications are available on the official Unitree A2 product page.

The A2 launch follows the success of Unitree's earlier models such as the Go1 and B2, and further cements the company's role in expanding real-world robotics deployment.