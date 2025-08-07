Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, August 21, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. ET on August 21, 2025 GUIYANG, China, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM ), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Thursday, August 21, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets. The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 21, 2025 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Participant Online Registration:

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the provided number, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference. A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 28, 2025:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 Mainland China: 400-120-9216 Hong Kong, SAR: 800-930-639 United Kingdom: 0800-031-4295 Singapore: 800-101-3223 Replay Access Code: 10048934

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at href="" target="_blank" fulltruckallianc .

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM ) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to empower enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit href="" target="_blank" fulltruckallianc .

For in vestor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Mao Mao

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

