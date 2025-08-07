403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ChatGPT creator becomes globe’s most valuable private tech company
(MENAFN) OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is reportedly in early discussions with investors for a potential stock sale that could value the company at $500 billion, according to Bloomberg. If successful, this would make OpenAI the most valuable private tech firm globally, overtaking Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which is valued at $400 billion.
The proposed deal would allow current and former OpenAI employees to sell their shares directly to investors, as the company is not publicly listed. Sources say all existing investors, including New York-based Thrive Capital, are participating in the talks. The final valuation will depend on investor demand.
This initiative follows OpenAI’s recent $40 billion funding round, led by Japan’s SoftBank, which valued the company at $300 billion. That round raised $8.3 billion, with demand reportedly five times the amount of available shares—suggesting the upcoming share sale could be even larger than last year’s $1.5 billion secondary offering.
The sale comes amid a broader AI investment surge. Major tech firms such as Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet have already spent tens of billions on AI this year and are expected to collectively invest over $400 billion in 2026. Analysts believe these figures could increase further under US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Big Beautiful Bill,” which would offer tax incentives for upfront investments in tech, including AI.
Allowing employees to sell shares is a common strategy among major startups to reward staff, retain talent, and attract new investment. OpenAI, a key force in AI development, is competing with firms like Anthropic, which has seen its revenue reach $4 billion after rapid growth. OpenAI itself now earns around $12 billion annually from ChatGPT subscriptions.
To maintain its lead, OpenAI recently launched new “open weight” models for developers and is preparing to release its next-generation GPT-5 model later this month.
Both OpenAI and Thrive Capital declined to comment on the reported plans.
The proposed deal would allow current and former OpenAI employees to sell their shares directly to investors, as the company is not publicly listed. Sources say all existing investors, including New York-based Thrive Capital, are participating in the talks. The final valuation will depend on investor demand.
This initiative follows OpenAI’s recent $40 billion funding round, led by Japan’s SoftBank, which valued the company at $300 billion. That round raised $8.3 billion, with demand reportedly five times the amount of available shares—suggesting the upcoming share sale could be even larger than last year’s $1.5 billion secondary offering.
The sale comes amid a broader AI investment surge. Major tech firms such as Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet have already spent tens of billions on AI this year and are expected to collectively invest over $400 billion in 2026. Analysts believe these figures could increase further under US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Big Beautiful Bill,” which would offer tax incentives for upfront investments in tech, including AI.
Allowing employees to sell shares is a common strategy among major startups to reward staff, retain talent, and attract new investment. OpenAI, a key force in AI development, is competing with firms like Anthropic, which has seen its revenue reach $4 billion after rapid growth. OpenAI itself now earns around $12 billion annually from ChatGPT subscriptions.
To maintain its lead, OpenAI recently launched new “open weight” models for developers and is preparing to release its next-generation GPT-5 model later this month.
Both OpenAI and Thrive Capital declined to comment on the reported plans.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment