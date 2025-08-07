403
Slovenia Bans Illegal Israeli Settlements’ Imports
(MENAFN) Slovenia has formally enacted a prohibition on the importation of goods originating from unlawful Israeli settlements, citing grave and persistent breaches of international humanitarian law within the occupied Palestinian territories.
According to a news agency, the decision was initiated by Prime Minister Robert Golob, reflecting the country’s steadfast dedication to upholding international legal norms.
“These actions not only endanger the lives and dignity of the Palestinian population but also the foundations of the international order. As a responsible member of the international community, Slovenia cannot and must not be part of a chain that enables or turns a blind eye to such practices,” the government stated.
The newly implemented restriction also forbids any effort to bypass the ban, reinforcing earlier diplomatic actions undertaken by Slovenia’s leadership.
Only a week prior, the government enforced a weapons embargo against Israel and had previously labeled far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as personae non gratae.
“These measures represent a clear response to the policy of the Israeli government, which, through its actions, undermines the prospects for a lasting peace and a two-state solution,” the government further remarked.
While acknowledging the limited commercial significance of the decision, Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon emphasized its symbolic weight as a meaningful diplomatic stance.
