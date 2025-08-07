403
Slovenia Enforces Ban on Imports from Israeli Settlements
(MENAFN) Slovenia took decisive action on Wednesday by banning imports originating from illegal Israeli settlements, condemning ongoing and severe breaches of international humanitarian law in the occupied Palestinian territories.
According to the Slovenian Press Agency (STA), this move came under the directive of Prime Minister Robert Golob and highlights Slovenia’s firm adherence to international legal standards.
“These actions not only endanger the lives and dignity of the Palestinian population but also the foundations of the international order. As a responsible member of the international community, Slovenia cannot and must not be part of a chain that enables or turns a blind eye to such practices,” the Slovenian government declared.
The ban also includes strict prohibitions against any attempts to bypass the restrictions. This latest measure follows a sequence of diplomatic steps initiated by Slovenia in response to Israeli policies.
Only last week, Slovenia enforced an arms embargo against Israel and earlier declared far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich persona non grata.
“These measures represent a clear response to the policy of the Israeli government, which, through its actions, undermines the prospects for a lasting peace and a two-state solution,” the government emphasized.
Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon recognized the economic impact of the ban may be limited but stressed its symbolic diplomatic significance.
“It sends a clear message to Israel and the wider international community that violations of international law are not without consequences in international relations,” she stated on X.
“It places Slovenia among countries that are principled, responsible and courageous.”
In parallel, several Slovenian ministries have been directed to assess the feasibility of extending the ban to exports destined for the settlements.
Furthermore, Slovenia announced the launch of a new humanitarian aid package aimed at supporting Palestinian civilians, with delivery coordinated through Jordan.
The move comes amid growing international condemnation of Israel’s destructive military campaign in Gaza, where over 61,000 people have died since October 2023. The conflict has left the territory devastated and on the brink of famine.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the Gaza enclave.
