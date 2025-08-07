403
Crypto Markets Pause: Bitcoin Flatlines While Risk Chasing Lifts Select Altcoins
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official trading data and top market charts show that Bitcoin spent the last 24 hours trading in a tight range just above $114,500. The world's largest cryptocurrency barely changed, reflecting broad market uncertainty.
Bitcoin's market capitalization stayed near $2.29 trillion, while flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs edged higher, led by cautious buying from large institutional investors.
The session saw $41.9 million in inflows into BlackRock 's ETF, suggesting some renewed confidence, though volumes remained unremarkable. Ethereum stood out from other major coins, gaining 1.7% to $3,687.
Solana also performed well, adding 3.2% thanks to stronger usage in its decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT applications. XRP and Litecoin saw moderate gains, up 2% and 2.1% respectively, as traders shifted some capital into established alternatives to Bitcoin.
The most dramatic price changes came from small altcoins. MEMEFI-a low market cap token-jumped more than 280% in a day, while tokens like PHY and SPON posted gains above 50%.
These moves show that some traders remain willing to take big risks for quick profits. However, several small coins also saw steep drops; MYX and PROVE each fell by over 20% as earlier gains were quickly reversed.
This pattern of wild swings underscores the risks that remain in less established parts of the crypto market. Key technical indicators support the view that the major cryptocurrencies are in a waiting phase.
Bitcoin in Holding Pattern
On the daily Bitcoin chart, prices held above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages but face strong resistance at $115,400. The Bollinger Bands, which measure price volatility, are getting tighter, often a sign that the market is taking a breather before a bigger move.
The MACD indicator's flat reading says momentum is currently neutral. The RSI, a momentum tool used by nearly all professional traders, rests slightly above 50-showing that neither buyers nor sellers are in control.
A similar story emerges on the four-hour chart, which reveals only mild selling pressure and no strong shift towards buying. Volumes were steady but unspectacular, supporting the idea that most traders are waiting for clearer signals before making new bets.
The yellow NDQ Global Liquidity Index line on the chart stayed flat, reflecting stability in the broader funding environment for crypto and traditional assets.
There were no major changes on the macroeconomic front overnight: global markets remained calm and central banks have sent few new signals. Fund managers and regular traders now face a classic market standoff.
Some have shifted money into smaller coins seeking high returns, but most have kept their main positions steady. Bitcoin's narrow range and mixed institutional flows highlight both opportunity and risk.
The market waits, looking for either a break through resistance above $115,400 or a drop below $113,000 to set the next major trend. Until then, the crypto world sits on its hands, alert yet hesitant, as it watches for a signal to move.
