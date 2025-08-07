Vodafone Qatar Launches Region's First ZTE U60 Pro Wi-Fi 7 5G Mobile Hotspot Device

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has announced the launch of the region's first ZTE U60 Pro Wi-Fi 7 5G mobile hotspot device. The cutting-edge device is exclusively available through Vodafone Qatar, offering customers incredible speed, connectivity, and portability.

Paired with Vodafone Qatar's 5G plans, this next generation device utilises the power of Wi-Fi 7 technology, enabling it to connect up to 64 devices. Featuring a 3.5 inch screen, users can directly set-up the device through the touchscreen. With its compact, pocket-sized design, the device boasts ultra-fast 5G-A speeds*, Wi-Fi 7, a Snapdragon X75 chip, and a 10,000mAh battery-providing up to 29 hours of use. It also supports power bank function, reverse charging, and NFC pairing-making it ideal for business, travel, and on-the-go connectivity.

Vodafone Qatar remains committed to delivering fast, reliable, and secure internet access for its retail and business customers alike.

For just QR999, customers can purchase the ZTE U60 Pro exclusively online and at the following Vodafone Qatar retail stores; Villaggio Mall, City Centre Mall, Mall of Qatar, Landmark Mall, Doha Festival City, Tawar Mall, Lulu D-Ring Road, Lulu Al Khor, and Vodafone's Pearl and Al Wakra branch.