SNIPR BIOME Raises EUR 35 Million Series B Financing To Advance CRISPR-Medicines Targeting Antimicrobial Resistance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNIPR Biome ApS ("SNIPR"), the company pioneering the development of microbial CRISPR-medicine, today announced the close of a EUR 35 million Series B raise with funding from new investors the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the German Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation (SPRIN-D) as well as existing investors Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, North-East Family Office and Wellington Partners.

This funding will support the development of a CRISPR-Cas therapy specifically targeting airway infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa in people with cystic fibrosis (CF). Additionally, it will enable the advancement of a CRISPR-based microbial intervention designed to eliminate antibiotic resistance genes in humans across various bacterial species and environments. The funding will also further the clinical development of the company's CRISPR-based product, SNIPR001, in patients with hematologic cancer, including the ongoing phase 1b trial.

“This financing marks a pivotal milestone for SNIPR BIOME as we advance the clinical development of SNIPR001 for the prevention of blood stream infections and continue to expand our infectious disease pipeline targeting pathogens of critical importance,” said Christian Grøndahl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SNIPR BIOME and he continued:“This support shows the importance of addressing antimicrobial resistance and infectious disease and the unique position of SNIPR BIOME in the development landscape.”

SNIPR BIOME is pioneering a novel use of CRISPR-Cas technology to cause selective, precise and ultra-rapid killing to eradicate target bacteria and remove the antibiotic resistance genes, while leaving the rest of the patient's microbial community intact. Furthermore, SNIPR technology is utilized to create CRISPR-medicine designed to convert and produce therapeutics selectively within targeted regions of the gastrointestinal tract. SNIPR Biome harnesses the natural bacterial CRISPR-based adaptive immune system in a programmable way to target bacteria based on their specific genomes.

SNIPR Biome is a Danish clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of CRISPR-medicine. We are pioneering a novel use of CRISPR-Cas technology to better treat and prevent human diseases through precision killing of bacteria or gene modification. SNIPR Biome was the first company to orally dose humans with a CRISPR therapeutic and the first company to have been granted US and European patents for the use of CRISPR for targeting microbiomes. SNIPR001 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b (NCT06938867) study at eight cancer centers in the US and is co-funded by CARB-X. SNIPR technology is used in collaborations with CARB-X, Gates Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, IPATH, SPRIN-D, and MD Anderson Cancer Center. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

