With Evolved Offerings, Viable Synergy Strengthens Commitment to Practical & Effective AI Adoption for Visionary Leaders

With Evolved Offerings, Viable Synergy Strengthens Commitment to Practical & Effective AI Adoption for Visionary LeadersSHAKER HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Viable Synergy has officially launched its new website, signaling the company's transformation into a strategic AI services and solutions company focused on helping visionary business leaders effectively and responsibly leverage AI to solve pressing business problems and create lasting value.
This relaunch marks a significant shift from Viable Synergy's earlier focus on healthcare innovation to a broader, cross-industry commitment to enabling business success through practical, outcome-driven AI implementation. The new website, launched on July 15, introduces Viable Synergy's expanded capabilities and reflects more than a decade of experience using technology to deliver meaningful impact.
“This moment is about more than a website; it's a clear articulation of who we are now and how we serve,” said Sunnie Southern , Founder and CEO of Viable Synergy.“We've evolved to meet the needs of leaders who are ready to use AI with intention-to improve quality, scale expertise, and strengthen what makes their business work.”
From Early Innovation to Strategic AI Services
Founded in 2010 to support digital transformation in healthcare and life sciences, Viable Synergy built its reputation through high-impact initiatives such as Innov8 for Health, one of the first startup accelerators focused on digital health. Over the years, the company expanded its expertise into AI-driven personalization, speech-language solutions, and precision medicine; always with a focus on delivering measurable outcomes.
The foundation of delivering measurable outcomes now informs a broader set of services; built to help leaders use AI effectively and responsibly to solve meaningful problems and achieve lasting results.
Five Core Services, One Integrated Approach
Viable Synergy's offerings span strategy, implementation, enablement, and knowledge transformation; providing leaders with the support they need to move from exploration to execution with strengthened focus and confidence:
1. AI Strategy Services: Identify opportunities and risks, align efforts with business goals, and create actionable roadmaps that drive momentum.
2. AI-Powered Deliverables: Turn institutional knowledge into scalable assets such as training guides, playbooks, and automated documentation.
3. Foundational AI Solutions: Deploy intelligent tools, like AI agents and smart workspaces, that streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and reduce friction.
4. Custom AI Infrastructure: Design secure, scalable environments that support effective and responsible AI development and seamless integration across systems.
5. AI Enablement & Upskilling: Equip teams with the capabilities needed to work confidently and effectively with AI, through tailored training and hands-on support.
Helping Leaders Use AI with Intention to Solve What Matters Most
Viable Synergy works with leaders in sectors where quality, expertise, and operational precision drive performance. Its approach centers on applying AI where it makes a meaningful difference; whether that's improving consistency, accelerating delivery, or reducing risk. Every engagement is built around solving what matters most to each organization.
“We work with leaders who want to use AI with intention-whether they're just getting started or looking to scale what's already working,” Southern added.“Our goal is to help them solve meaningful problems, strengthen their teams, and drive real business value.”
About Viable Synergy
Viable Synergy enables visionary business leaders to effectively and responsibly leverage AI to solve meaningful problems, drive business success, and create lasting value. Through its integrated services and solutions, the company helps clients align AI investments with strategic goals, scale institutional expertise, and implement intelligent systems that deliver measurable outcomes.
