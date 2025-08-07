Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Google Reveals USD1B Investment to Enhance U.S. AI Education


2025-08-07 02:46:55
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Google revealed a $1 billion investment aimed at enhancing education, workforce development, and AI research within US universities.

The funding, spread across three years, is set to bolster AI literacy initiatives, provide research grants, and supply cloud computing capabilities to students nationwide.

“This includes making our AI and career training free for every college student in America through our AI for Education Accelerator — over 100 colleges and universities have already signed up,” stated Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, in a blog post.

The newly launched Google AI for Education Accelerator will deliver complimentary AI training and Google Career Certificates to college students throughout the United States, according to Pichai.

Over 100 public universities have committed to the program so far, including prominent institutions such as the University of Michigan, Ohio State University, University of Virginia, and university systems in Texas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Included in the $1 billion valuation is the provision of premium AI technologies, notably Google’s cutting-edge Gemini chatbot, which will be freely accessible to students.

Pichai emphasized that this initiative expands on Google’s earlier move to offer Gemini for Education at no cost to educators and learners globally.

“More than 80% of the top 100 U.S. universities use Google Workspace for Education, which gives them access to Google’s best AI purpose-built for schools,” he added.

This significant commitment underscores Google’s push to integrate advanced AI tools into higher education, equipping the next generation with critical skills for the evolving digital economy.

