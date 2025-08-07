(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

07 August 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 06 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 459.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 464.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 461.853833

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,325,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,420,643 have voting rights and 3,927,160 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 461.853833 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 540 462.00 08:45:58 LSE 281 461.50 08:49:17 LSE 363 461.50 08:49:17 LSE 16 462.50 09:29:53 LSE 791 464.00 09:40:20 LSE 770 463.50 09:43:52 LSE 78 463.50 09:43:52 LSE 179 463.50 09:43:53 LSE 100 463.50 09:53:19 LSE 684 463.00 10:22:06 LSE 188 463.00 10:22:31 LSE 848 462.50 10:25:07 LSE 800 462.50 10:25:07 LSE 52 462.50 10:25:07 LSE 613 462.00 10:26:09 LSE 214 460.00 10:55:23 LSE 16 460.00 10:55:23 LSE 60 459.50 10:59:51 LSE 360 459.50 10:59:55 LSE 188 459.00 11:07:38 LSE 420 460.50 11:33:47 LSE 425 460.00 11:37:54 LSE 200 459.00 12:20:35 LSE 188 459.50 12:28:16 LSE 11 459.50 12:44:47 LSE 73 461.00 12:59:55 LSE 127 461.00 12:59:55 LSE 188 461.50 13:22:27 LSE 188 462.00 13:23:26 LSE 126 461.50 13:25:26 LSE 16 461.50 13:25:26 LSE 46 461.50 13:25:26 LSE 188 461.50 13:58:07 LSE 143 461.00 14:28:27 LSE 580 461.50 14:41:34 LSE 272 462.00 14:55:39 LSE 188 461.50 14:59:34 LSE 76 462.50 15:17:08 LSE 188 462.00 15:23:25 LSE 24 462.00 15:23:56 LSE 16 462.00 15:23:56 LSE 262 462.00 15:34:51 LSE 166 461.50 15:36:20 LSE 40 461.50 15:36:20 LSE 206 461.50 15:42:14 LSE 124 461.50 15:42:14 LSE 196 462.50 15:46:26 LSE 223 462.00 15:54:02 LSE 94 462.00 16:01:23 LSE 141 462.00 16:01:23 LSE 563 462.00 16:01:23 LSE 3 461.50 16:01:24 LSE 203 461.50 16:01:35 LSE 33 461.50 16:01:35 LSE 2 461.50 16:01:35 LSE 14 461.50 16:01:35 LSE 119 461.50 16:02:15 LSE 38 461.50 16:03:04 LSE 87 461.50 16:03:04 LSE 152 461.50 16:04:44 LSE 54 461.50 16:05:16 LSE 206 461.50 16:05:16 LSE 23 461.50 16:05:16 LSE 235 461.50 16:05:35 LSE 132 461.50 16:05:35 LSE 74 461.50 16:05:36 LSE 206 461.50 16:05:40 LSE 115 461.50 16:05:49 LSE 91 461.50 16:05:49 LSE 91 461.50 16:05:49 LSE 16 461.50 16:05:49 LSE 99 461.50 16:06:24 LSE 99 461.50 16:06:45 LSE 7 461.50 16:06:45 LSE 9 461.50 16:06:45 LSE 53 461.50 16:07:16 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800



H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.