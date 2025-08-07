Li Auto Battles Social Media Backlash As Crash Test Uproar, Smear Claims Cloud I8 SUV Launch

Li Auto is scrambling to contain mounting backlash on Chinese social media following the rocky debut of its new Li i8 electric SUV, and says it is now dealing with a flood of misleading online posts that it suspects are organized and illegal.

The company's legal department said a wave of misleading, highly repetitive posts targeting Li Auto owners has flooded platforms like Weibo and WeChat, disrupting users' lives both online and offline, CnEVPost reported.

The content, which often criticizes user behavior such as improper parking, appears to be posted around the clock.

Li Auto stated that it is gathering evidence and plans to take legal action, including filing formal complaints and potentially pursuing litigation, to defend its users and brand image.

This is the second time in recent months that Li Auto has faced intense online scrutiny, following the disappointing launch of its all-electric Li Mega MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) earlier this year.

The Li Mega MPV model consistently failed to meet its 8,000-unit monthly sales target, with deliveries falling below 1,000.

Crash Test Controversy Adds Fuel

Adding to the turbulence was a controversial crash test video shown during the Li i8's July 29 launch event.

The video depicted the 2.6-ton SUV colliding with an 8-ton truck, which was a Chenglong model, and lifting the truck off the ground while the Li i8's A-pillar remained intact. The footage sparked concern after viewers identified Chenglong's logo inside the vehicle.

Chenglong responded by calling the video“misleading,” and suggested that“smart people can tell it's fake at a glance.”

Li Auto and the China Automotive Engineering Research Institute (CAERI), which conducted the test, later clarified that the used truck was merely a test object to evaluate the Li i8's passive safety, not a statement on any other brand's structural integrity.

The companies, along with Chenglong, issued a joint apology and closed the matter earlier this week.

Nio Pushes Back On Accusations

Amid allegations of a smear campaign, some auto bloggers speculated that Nio may be involved, a claim the EV rival has firmly denied.

Ma Lin, assistant vice president of brand and communications at Nio, took to Weibo to express hope that Li Auto owners wouldn't be misled or manipulated. He praised them as early adopters of new energy vehicles and emphasized that Nio had“no motive to stir conflict.”

He also invited them to test drive Nio's latest ES8 and Onvo L90, adding that Li should report the harassment to law enforcement if necessary.

The Li i8, Li Auto's first battery electric SUV, was re-launched at a lower price just a week after its debut due to poor reception. Deliveries are set to begin Aug. 20, starting at 321,800 yuan ($44,770).

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' for Li Auto and 'neutral' for Nio, with message volume 'high' for Li and 'normal' for Nio.

Li Auto's stock has risen 0.8% so far in 2025, while shares of Nio are up 1.3% over the same period.

