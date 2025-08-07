Nine Chinese, Turkish Firms Invest $41.6M In Ismailia Free Zone, Creating 16,000 Jobs
Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), said the inflow of new investments reflects the success of the Egyptian government's efforts to create a competitive, investor-friendly environment that fosters manufacturing opportunities and provides employment for thousands of workers.
He noted that the new textile and garment projects will export 100% of their output, in line with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade's“Investment for Export” strategy. Production at the new factories is scheduled to begin in 2026.
Ayman Saleh, Head of the General Free Zone in Ismailia, reported that in 2024 the zone completed infrastructure development on 60 feddans designated for industrial use and allocated to investors. He added that work is under way to develop an additional 70 feddans in 2025 to meet strong demand for industrial investment in Egypt, particularly in the Suez Canal region.
Representatives of the Chinese and Turkish companies praised the streamlined investment procedures and favourable climate offered by GAFI. They also announced plans to relocate substantial portions of their production operations to Egypt, supporting GAFI's strategy to position the country as a leading hub for export and re-export in the Middle East.
The investors highlighted Egypt's strategic advantage in having preferential access to most major global markets through its extensive network of trade agreements.
