Madinet Masr Launches Talala In New Heliopolis With EGP 90Bn Investments

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Madinet Masr, one of Egypt's leading urban community developers, has announced the launch of its latest flagship project, Talala, in New Heliopolis City, with total investments of EGP 90bn. The project is projected to generate estimated sales of EGP 202bn, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting and developing the Egyptian economy through the creation of sustainable, integrated communities with high added value.

Strategically located in the heart of New Heliopolis City, Talala spans two adjacent land plots with a combined area of 491.41 feddans (2,064,065.16 sqm). The development will be executed in two phases: Phase One covering 246.31 feddans and Phase Two covering 245.12 feddans.

The first phase will comprise 4,174 fully finished residential units, offering a diverse range of options. These include standalone villas ranging from 180 sqm to 287 sqm, townhouses of 175 sqm, double-loaded townhouses of approximately 170 sqm, S-Villa units ranging from 215 sqm to 245 sqm, and apartments ranging from 35 sqm to 170 sqm. Delivery of the units is scheduled within 4.5 years.

Commenting on the launch, Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said:“The launch of Talala reflects our long-standing vision of developing sustainable, integrated communities that combine quality, luxury, and global standards to meet diverse customer needs. Building on over 66 years of legacy, the project also includes administrative and retail spaces, a clubhouse for sports and social activities, and a university offering high-quality education-reinforcing our commitment to innovation, expansion, and making a positive impact on Egypt's real estate market.”