Lisa Maurice-Takerei

2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Senior Lecturer in Education, Auckland University of Technology Profile Articles Activity

A senior lecturer in the School of Education with a particular interest in Vocational Education and Training.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, Education, Auckland University of Technology
Education
  • 2015 University of Auckland, Doctor of Education
Publications
  • 2022 Teacher education for a VET teaching workforce in Aotearoa, New Zealand In Reshaping vocational education and training in Aotearoa New Zealand. Chan S, Huntington N. 357-373. Springer, Cham, Switzerland 2022 (Book Chapter), Springer, Cham, Switzerland (Book Chapter)
  • 2021 Vocational education and training reform in Aotearoa New Zealand: The value of educators and education in a new VET environment The New Zealand Annual Review of Education 27:116-130 2021 , The New Zealand Annual Review of Education 27:116-130 2021
  • 2017 Recognising Potential. Trade educators transforming a workforce, Research in Post Compulsory Education
  • 2016 Designs for Learning: Teaching in Adult, Tertiary and Vocational Education,
  • 2016 The bricoleur, the engineer and the kaitiaki: Reconceptualising the work of VET educators. , International Journal of Training Research
  • 2016 A Whakapapa of Technical, Trade and Vocational Education in Aotearoa, New Zealand: Origins of a Hybrid VET System, ePress
Professional Memberships
  • New Zealand Association for Researchers in Education (NZARE)
  • Australian Vocational Education and Training Association (AVETRA)



