Lisa Maurice-Takerei
A senior lecturer in the School of Education with a particular interest in Vocational Education and Training.Experience
-
–present
Senior Lecturer, Education, Auckland University of Technology
-
2015
University of Auckland, Doctor of Education
-
2022
Teacher education for a VET teaching workforce in Aotearoa, New Zealand In Reshaping vocational education and training in Aotearoa New Zealand. Chan S, Huntington N. 357-373. Springer, Cham, Switzerland 2022 (Book Chapter), Springer, Cham, Switzerland (Book Chapter)
2021
Vocational education and training reform in Aotearoa New Zealand: The value of educators and education in a new VET environment The New Zealand Annual Review of Education 27:116-130 2021 , The New Zealand Annual Review of Education 27:116-130 2021
2017
Recognising Potential. Trade educators transforming a workforce, Research in Post Compulsory Education
2016
Designs for Learning: Teaching in Adult, Tertiary and Vocational Education,
2016
The bricoleur, the engineer and the kaitiaki: Reconceptualising the work of VET educators. , International Journal of Training Research
2016
A Whakapapa of Technical, Trade and Vocational Education in Aotearoa, New Zealand: Origins of a Hybrid VET System, ePress
-
New Zealand Association for Researchers in Education (NZARE)
Australian Vocational Education and Training Association (AVETRA)
