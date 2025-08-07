403
United Airlines Suspend Mainline Flights Due to Technical Issue
(MENAFN) United Airlines was forced to suspend all mainline flights across the country Wednesday evening due to a nationwide technology outage, media reported.
Although the technical glitch was resolved within a few hours, the disruption triggered widespread travel delays impacting more than 1,000 flights and leading to over 40 cancellations, according to data from FlightAware.
The airline identified the issue as a malfunction in its weight and balance computer system.
"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports," United stated.
The airline added, "We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations."
United confirmed the outage began shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern Time (2200 GMT) and was resolved after several hours. The airline is providing affected travelers with meals and hotel accommodations.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed awareness of the incident, acknowledging United Airlines had "experienced a technology issue disrupting their operations."
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy clarified the problem was isolated to United’s systems and did not involve the broader air traffic control infrastructure.
United also assured media the outage was not caused by a cyberattack.
The airline further noted that United Express flights were unaffected by the ground stop, and aircraft already in flight continued to their destinations as planned.
FAA notices indicated United requested ground stops at several major airports, including Newark, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, and Houston.
