Agility KSCP Supports Summer Learning for 227 Female Students in Kuwait
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) KUWAIT – August 6, 2025 – Agility KSCP, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, has announced the successful conclusion of the July Cohort of the 2025 edition of “Academy X” as part of its ongoing strategic partnership with CODED Academy.
Launched as a pilot under the “Kuwait Codes” initiative in 2023 and officially rolled out in 2024, “Academy X” returns for its second year in 2025. The July cohort is a free, six-day program targeting 227 high school and university-level female students, offering hands-on training in business development and AI-powered app design. It also includes modules on public speaking and communication to help participants lead confidently in both technical and business environments.
Agility continues to invest in youth development through partnerships with leading non-profits that expand access to technical and vocational education. Its collaboration with CODED Academy is a standout example. Since launching as a pilot in 2023, “Academy X” has grown steadily, equipping more than 500 young women with coding and entrepreneurship skills to date. The broader partnership with CODED, which began in 2022, has reached over 2,450 female students. Agility’s support underscores the private sector’s role in advancing digital literacy, innovation, and inclusive growth.
More broadly, Agility’s 2025 CSR program aims to reach over 5,000 individuals across Kuwait through initiatives focused on education, technology, and entrepreneurship, building on two decades of collaboration that have reached over 51,000 people across the country.
