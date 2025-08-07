403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Delta Exchange Launches “Trackers”: A Game-Changing Alternative to Spot Crypto Trading
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, India, August 6, 2025: Delta Exchange, India’s leading crypto derivatives platform, today announced the launch of “Trackers” – an innovative new product that allows investors to gain exposure to the price movements of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), without the need to directly buy, store, or manage those digital assets.
Trackers are derivative contracts designed to closely follow the price movements of crypto assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), providing a similar experience to buying those assets directly in the spot market. By purchasing and holding a Tracker, investors gain direct price exposure—reflecting spot market returns — without taking direct custody of digital assets. Investors can benefit from upward price movements of underlying cryptocurrencies while maintaining the flexibility to sell at any time to realize gains.
Trackers offer a dramatically superior cost structure compared to spot trading platforms. While spot markets typically charge around 0.5% in trading fees, Trackers on Delta Exchange are available at a significantly reduced fee of 0.05%, a 90% cost advantage that benefits active traders. Additionally, because Trackers are derivative products with no actual transfer of underlying crypto assets, they fall under the speculative business income category for tax purposes, which may allow for loss offsetting.
Trackers also offer improved market dynamics, including deeper liquidity, tighter spreads, and lower slippage, enabling more efficient trade execution. Since the product is not linked to wallet withdrawals and operates fully on the Delta Exchange platform, it removes the need for users to manage custody or deal with withdrawal concerns, further simplifying the investing experience.
Pankaj Balani, Co-founder and CEO of Delta Exchange, said, “Trackers represent a smarter alternative to spot trading. This product is designed to give investors direct exposure to crypto assets without the hassle of custody management. It is a direct response to demand for simpler, safer, and more cost efficient ways of investing in crypto. Trackers bring simplicity, tax efficiency, and institutional grade execution to the market while eliminating common pitfalls associated with traditional spot trading. This product eliminates the risks associated with holding digital assets on centralized exchanges or third party services, which are vulnerable to hacks and wallet drains. By allowing investors to gain exposure to crypto price movements without actually holding the underlying asset, Trackers provide peace of mind and effectively remove custody risk.”
As India’s crypto ecosystem evolves, Delta Exchange continues to lead with product innovation that aligns with investor needs and regulatory realities. The launch of Trackers marks a major milestone in creating inclusive, efficient, and secure avenues for crypto investing in the country. It represents a significant step forward in empowering both new and experienced investors to participate confidently in India’s digital asset growth story.
Trackers are derivative contracts designed to closely follow the price movements of crypto assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), providing a similar experience to buying those assets directly in the spot market. By purchasing and holding a Tracker, investors gain direct price exposure—reflecting spot market returns — without taking direct custody of digital assets. Investors can benefit from upward price movements of underlying cryptocurrencies while maintaining the flexibility to sell at any time to realize gains.
Trackers offer a dramatically superior cost structure compared to spot trading platforms. While spot markets typically charge around 0.5% in trading fees, Trackers on Delta Exchange are available at a significantly reduced fee of 0.05%, a 90% cost advantage that benefits active traders. Additionally, because Trackers are derivative products with no actual transfer of underlying crypto assets, they fall under the speculative business income category for tax purposes, which may allow for loss offsetting.
Trackers also offer improved market dynamics, including deeper liquidity, tighter spreads, and lower slippage, enabling more efficient trade execution. Since the product is not linked to wallet withdrawals and operates fully on the Delta Exchange platform, it removes the need for users to manage custody or deal with withdrawal concerns, further simplifying the investing experience.
Pankaj Balani, Co-founder and CEO of Delta Exchange, said, “Trackers represent a smarter alternative to spot trading. This product is designed to give investors direct exposure to crypto assets without the hassle of custody management. It is a direct response to demand for simpler, safer, and more cost efficient ways of investing in crypto. Trackers bring simplicity, tax efficiency, and institutional grade execution to the market while eliminating common pitfalls associated with traditional spot trading. This product eliminates the risks associated with holding digital assets on centralized exchanges or third party services, which are vulnerable to hacks and wallet drains. By allowing investors to gain exposure to crypto price movements without actually holding the underlying asset, Trackers provide peace of mind and effectively remove custody risk.”
As India’s crypto ecosystem evolves, Delta Exchange continues to lead with product innovation that aligns with investor needs and regulatory realities. The launch of Trackers marks a major milestone in creating inclusive, efficient, and secure avenues for crypto investing in the country. It represents a significant step forward in empowering both new and experienced investors to participate confidently in India’s digital asset growth story.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment