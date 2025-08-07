403
PPDS mother company, TPV Technology, awarded EcoVadis Platinum rating – affirming position as one of the world’s top 1% most sustainable electronics manufacturers
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, August 2025: TPV Technology – the world’s leading supplier of displays and the tech giant behind PPDS, as well as TP Vision, MMD Monitors and Displays, and AOC, is proud to announce it has been awarded the highly coveted EcoVadis Platinum Medal.
Now placed in the top one per cent of global businesses and confirming its position as one of the world’s most sustainable and socially responsible organisations, the recognition also aligns PPDS’ unparalleled commitment to addressing impact both on people and on the planet, together with the risks and opportunities tied to the display industry and business sustainability.
EcoVadis is a globally recognised and trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, overseeing detailed assessments of a company's yearly sustainability performance in areas such as Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.
Founded in 2007, EcoVadis has screened more than three million companies across 185 countries, with 150,000 achieving either a Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum medal based on a meticulous scoring and percentile system. Full methodology details can be found here.
Setting new standards
With an unparalleled commitment to creating long term value for employees, customers, suppliers, and communities, TPV Technology has been working with EcoVadis since 2021.
Stefan van Sabben, Global Director CSR and Sustainability at TPV Technology, commented: “We have now advanced to the top one per cent of all assessed companies, a significant achievement that reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.
“Examples can be found at every level of the business and our channels, from the factory floor to the ongoing performance of our products long after our customers have installed them. We believe a company's value lies not only in its business success but also in the positive impact it creates for people and society.”
TPV Cares
With teams around the world all committed to strengthening societal commitments, teams at TP Vision, MMD-Monitors and Displays, AOC, and PPDS, continue to seek new ways and opportunities to support the people, charities and communities they operate in through TPV Cares.
Set up in 2022, TPV Cares is the home of TPV’s social and environmental impact initiatives, providing a range of resources, including audiovisual products, financial donations, and volunteer support to deserving projects in more than 200 countries.
From taking on gruelling tasks, such as endurance walks, marathons, and mountain climbs, collectively, PPDS, TP Vision, MMD Monitors and Displays, and AOC provide vital funds and solutions – including Philips TVs, interactive and signage displays, speakers, headphones and desktop monitors – making a difference to the lives of many.
A recent example is TPV Cares’ work with FC Barcelona’s Barça Foundation, which included PPDS donating €20 for every visitor who registered their attendance at the Philips booth at ISE 2024, raising significant funds to support the charity’s life changing initiatives and projects. More projects can be viewed here.
Stefan van Sabben added, “We are incredibly proud to have been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum rating, and the work continues. With a 40 year history in the global display industry and as a leading display solution provider, we feel it is our duty to continually set new standards. The recognition from EcoVadis validates those efforts and will help buyers make more informed decisions when choosing their solutions and achieving their sustainability goals and ambitions.”
