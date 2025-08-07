DP World And DELIVER Sign Strategic Partnership To Launch DELIVER Middle East

Deliver DP World 2

- Stéphane Tomczak, Founder and Chairman of DELIVERAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark move reflecting its global expansion and industry leadership, DELIVER has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World, confirming the global end-to-end logistics leader as Headline Sponsor and Launch Partner for DELIVER Middle East . The debut event is scheduled to take place in Dubai on 21–22 January 2026, followed by a second edition on 20–21 January 2027.The signing took place in Amsterdam during the 10th anniversary edition of DELIVER Europe, marking the organisation's biggest event to date with 2,000+ attendees and 135+ international supply chain, logistics, and commerce solution providers in attendance announcement marks a significant milestone not only for DELIVER but also for the wider supply chain industry, as it brought together two of the most influential forces shaping the future of logistics and commerceDELIVER: Redefining Return on Investment (ROI) in Global Event EcosystemsFounded a decade ago, DELIVER pioneered a radical shift in B2B events through its elite matchmaking formula - a model that prioritises ROI for solution providers and Return on Time for high-level retail, commerce, and supply chain executives. With its historic roots in Europe, DELIVER has rapidly scaled its global footprint, launching in the Americas in 2023 and entering Asia in 2025, ahead of its Middle East expansion next year.DELIVER is not just a platform - it is a disruptive force in the event ecosystem, laser-focused on driving tangible outcomes through curated meetings, content-led engagement, and premium networking. Its model delivers exceptional value to hundreds of brands and sponsors, solidifying its place as the premier partner of choice for industry decision-makers worldwide.DP World: Strategic Partner Anchoring DELIVER Middle EastAs Headline Sponsor and Launch Partner, DP World will take centre stage at DELIVER Middle East, leveraging its stature as a global end-to-end logistics provider to support the regional roll-out of the DELIVER model.Through this MoU, DP World now plays a strategic role in affirming DELIVER's renowned matchmaking-led event format in the Middle East.“This partnership with DELIVER underscores DP World's commitment to reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global trade gateway,” said Beat Simon, Group Chief Operating Officer, Logistics, DP World.“We are proud to support the launch of DELIVER Middle East, a world-class platform set to drive meaningful business connections, innovation, and forge partnerships across the regional and global supply chain ecosystem.”Dubai: The Strategic Choice for DELIVER Middle EastThe choice of Dubai as the host city for DELIVER Middle East is a deliberate and strategicone. It is a strong affirmation of the emirate's powerful status as a global logistics andcommerce hub. With its world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge free zones, and strategicpositioning at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Dubai has established itself as agateway for international trade and supply chain innovation.At the heart of this infrastructure lies Jebel Ali Port, the largest port in the Middle East,managed and operated by DP World. It serves as a vital artery in global freight movement,handling millions of containers annually and seamlessly integrating maritime, road, air, andrail logistics. Dubai's commitment to digitalisation, sustainability, and smart trade has earnedits global recognition as a top destination for investment in logistics and commerce. Thiscommitment to growth is further seen at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World's flagshipfree zone, which hosts over 11,000 businesses, connecting them via its infrastructure to over3.5 billion consumers by sea, air and land. Having recently celebrated its 40th anniversary,the enduring strength of Jafza'a purpose-built ecosystem is testament to the world-classlogistics infrastructure and business-friendly policies that it provides.Through the DELIVER Middle East event, the emirate will further strengthen its leadershipposition, welcoming global and regional stakeholders from across the retail, logistics, e-commerce, and supply chain ecosystem.A Shared Vision for Global ImpactThe DELIVER–DP World partnership is founded on a shared ambition: to establish the premier Middle Eastern event for the supply chain, commerce, and logistics community. The DELIVER–DP World partnership is founded on a shared ambition: to establish the premier Middle Eastern event for the supply chain, commerce, and logistics community. By combining DELIVER's global event expertise with DP World's local influence and infrastructure, the collaboration will drive forward the region's positioning as a nexus for global trade innovation."Our 10th anniversary edition is the perfect stage for this announcement," said Stéphane Tomczak, Founder and Chairman of DELIVER."DP World's leadership and Dubai's logistics ecosystem provide the ideal foundation for a transformative regional platform. Together, we are creating not just another event - but a high-impact, world-class marketplace for the most influential actors in the global supply chain."About DELIVERDELIVER is the leading global event platform connecting supply chain, logistics, and commerce decision-makers through curated B2B matchmaking experiences. Renowned for its disruptive event model built on ROI-driven matchmaking and strategic content, DELIVER operates across Europe, America, Asia, and now the Middle East. Renowned for its disruptive event model built on ROI-driven matchmaking and strategic content, DELIVER operates across Europe, America, Asia, and now the Middle East.A 100% carbon and profit neutral company, DELIVER places sustainability at the core of its business model. At its 10th anniversary edition in Amsterdam, DELIVER announced the launch of a Sustainability Initiative - a cross-industry programme designed to rally the global supply chain, logistics, and commerce ecosystem toward more tangible, impactful, and collaborative climate action.With its commitment to responsible growth and innovation, DELIVER is not just building world-class events - it is helping shape a more sustainable and interconnected future for global trade.About DP WorldDP World exists to make the world's trade flow better, changing what's possible for thecustomers and communities served globally.With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 114,000 employees from 162nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further andfaster towards a seamless supply chain that's fit for the future.DP World is rapidly transforming and integrating its businesses - Ports and Terminals,Marine Services, Logistics and Technology - and uniting global infrastructure with localexpertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that canchange the way the world trades.Headquartered in Dubai, DP World is reshaping the future by investing in innovation. Fromintelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, the company is at the cuttingedge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimisingdisruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door. 