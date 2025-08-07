Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Carbon Market Expands To Maritime Sector In Bold Decarbonization Push

EU Carbon Market Expands To Maritime Sector In Bold Decarbonization Push


2025-08-07 01:09:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In a bold stride toward a cleaner and more sustainable future, SOCAR Marine, a subsidiary of SOCAR Türkiye specializing in maritime transport, has officially commenced its participation in the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS). This landmark development not only reflects SOCAR Marine's commitment to environmental responsibility but also aligns with Azerbaijan's broader climate ambitions to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy and reduce carbon emissions. By entering the EU ETS, SOCAR Marine now facilitates...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN07082025000195011045ID1109896268

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search