HIMS & HERS HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. - HIMS
Hims investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Hims & Hers and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it was terminating its partnership with Hims, disclosing that the Company had“failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of 'personalization' and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk,” and that“the 'semaglutide' active pharmaceutical ingredients that are in the knock-off drugs sold by telehealth entities and compounding pharmacies” may contain“unsafe and illicit foreign ingredients.”
On this news, the price of Hims' shares fell $22.24, or 34.6%, to close at $41.98 per share on June 23, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The first-filed case is Sookdeo v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., No. 25-cv-05315. A subsequent case, Yaghsizian v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., No. 25-cv-05321, expanded the class period.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit .
