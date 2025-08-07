Meed Launches Global Reseller Programme To Revolutionise Loyalty For Independent Retailers

Partner with meed - add meed as a solution for your independent retail clients

- Phil IngramHONG KONG, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- meed , the cloud-based loyalty platform, today announced the launch of its global reseller programme designed to empower marketing freelancers and agencies and business consultants to bring enterprise-grade loyalty solutions to the underserved independent retail market. The programme aims to accelerate meed's mission to solve consumer loyalty fatigue and dismantle the fragmented, app-heavy approach that currently dominates the market.The traditional loyalty landscape is broken. Consumers report feeling overwhelmed by the number of programmes they are asked to join, with 54% of memberships globally lying dormant and 75% of consumers refusing to install new loyalty apps. For independent businesses, the complexity and maintenance required by existing digital solutions are often prohibitive, leaving them reliant on outdated methods like paper stamp cards.meed addresses these challenges directly by turning the conventional loyalty model upside down. The platform provides a unified, app-free experience where consumers can join multiple loyalty programmes with a single QR code scan and manage them from one account. For businesses, meed offers a powerful yet simple interface that allows them to launch a sophisticated digital loyalty programme in as little as one minute, with no technical integration or setup fees required.The new reseller programme provides a strategic opportunity for partners to offer their clients a genuinely innovative solution. It features an "always free" tier to drive frictionless adoption, allowing resellers to demonstrate value to their clients immediately. Partners will be equipped to help their clients-from coffee shops and boutique retailers to F&B outlets and hospitality venues-increase customer engagement and retention without the usual cost and complexity."We've seen the data, and we've talked to countless business owners; the industry has been building solutions for businesses, but it forgot about the end customer," said Phil Ingram , Founder and CEO of meed. "The result is a frustrating, fragmented experience that doesn't build loyalty; it breeds apathy. We created meed to put the consumer first, because if loyalty doesn't work for them, it's not truly working for the business either. Our reseller programme is about finding partners who share our vision and want to arm independent businesses with the tools to compete, connect, and thrive. We aren't just selling a platform; we are building a new standard for what loyalty should feel like."The reseller programme is open to marketing agencies, business consultants, and digital transformation specialists worldwide who serve the independent and small-to-medium business sector. Partners can earn up to 40% of earned income, dependent on involvement level and volume.For more information about the meed reseller programme, please visit .#ENDAbout meed:meed is a loyalty-as-a-service platform that delivers enterprise-grade customer engagement to businesses of all sizes without the need for apps or complex integrations. By consolidating loyalty programmes into a single, unified network, meed reduces consumer fatigue and provides businesses with a simple, powerful tool to foster genuine customer connections. With early traction in Asia, meed is poised to become the universally recognised platform for modern loyalty.

