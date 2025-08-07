Flyer Chaos As United Airlines Grounds All Flights Across US Over Tech Failure
According to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), all United Airlines flights headed to Chicago were temporarily grounded at their departure airports. The disruption also affected flights departing from major hubs including Denver, Newark, Houston, and San Francisco.
“Safety is our top priority, and we'll work with our customers to get them to their destinations,” an emailed statement from the Chicago-based airline said without disclosing the specifics of the problem, AP reported.
An AP journalist had boarded a United plane at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for a trip to Houston when flight attendants announced a“systemwide” problem had grounded flights.
They then sent passengers back to the terminal, report said.
Another traveller, Johan Kotze, was at the New Orleans airport to begin a journey to the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius for vacation. Getting caught up in flight delays for him likely meant he would miss connecting flights along the way and would have to rebook not only the flights but a car and accommodations as well.
“It's not very nice," he said of the experience.
United Airlines apologised on social media to upset customers who were facing delays and hours sitting in planes on runways.
“Hey there, we apologize for the travel disruption today,” the airline told a customer on the social platform X.“Our teams are working to resolve the outage as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”
(With inputs from AP)
