Bank Negara Indonesia Strengthens Partnership With Cloudera To Scale AI-Powered Business Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloudera's secure, scalable platform to power BNI's next phase of digital transformation, enabling real-time insights, advanced machine learning, and cross-agency collaboration.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [EVOLVE25] – Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced that Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) is deepening its partnership with Cloudera to scale artificial intelligence (AI) innovation across the enterprise. By leveraging Cloudera's open, hybrid data platform, BNI is streamlining its AI supply chain, bringing together data ingestion, governance, analytics, and machine learning into a single cohesive environment.

BNI is among the first adopters of Cloudera AI Inferencing, built on NVIDIA NIM microservices. This on-premises service enables secure, reliable deployment of open-source large language models (LLMs) on NVIDIA accelerated computing-empowering BNI to scale generative AI securely while maintaining full control over sensitive data. Full deployment is expected by the end of 2025, with BNI working closely with Cloudera and NVIDIA technology to ensure performance, compliance, and resilience at every step.

"We are proud to be among the first financial institutions adopting Cloudera's AI Inference service. This technology gives us the infrastructure to scale our generative AI ambitions securely and efficiently, while staying compliant with Indonesia's evolving regulatory landscape," said Toto Prasetio, Chief Information Officer of BNI. "It's a major step forward in our goal to deliver smarter, faster, and more responsible digital banking services to Indonesians."

BNI chose Cloudera for its strong alignment with Indonesia's regulatory requirements and its ability to support enterprise-scale AI. Cloudera's unified data platform offers robust governance, end-to-end security, and hybrid deployment flexibility-ensuring compliance with Indonesian Financial Services Authority (OJK) and Bank Indonesia's (BI) regulations while supporting BNI's data sovereignty goals. Its AI and machine learning capabilities, coupled with an open-source foundation, allow BNI to scale predictive analytics, fraud detection, and customer personalization efficiently and securely.

While inference integration is underway, BNI is already using machine learning to:



Product Recommendation : Suggesting relevant banking products based on customer history.

Supply Chain Analytics : Optimizing material flows and vendor networks to improve efficiency and reduce operational risk.

Online Gambling Detection : Using real-time monitoring and ML models to detect, freeze, and report suspicious accounts-contributing to national anti-gambling efforts in collaboration with Indonesia's Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK), Kominfo, OJK, and BI.

Chatbot for Product Knowledge : Equipping relationship managers with AI-driven responses to customer inquiries. Churn Prediction : Identifying at-risk customers and taking proactive engagement steps to boost retention.



“We are excited to deepen our partnership with BNI as they pioneer the next phase of AI-powered banking in Indonesia,” said Remus Lim, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera.“By adopting Cloudera's AI Inference and unified data platform, BNI is leading the way in securely operationalizing generative AI at scale. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering Indonesia's financial institutions with trusted, scalable, and regulatory-ready AI infrastructure.”

As BNI continues modernizing its data architecture, Cloudera and its AI ecosystem are enabling the bank to lead securely and responsibly in Indonesia's digital finance landscape.

