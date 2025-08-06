Using Goldenmining To Mine BTC, Daily Income Is $6,750

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Cloud Mining: Easily Earn Thousands of Dollars Daily

London, England, 6th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, In early August, Bitcoin prices fluctuated around $113,000, lacking significant upward momentum. Market expectations generally suggest a pullback to test support at $109,000 before determining its next move.

On-chain data shows that the majority of new buying activity is concentrated in the $109,000 to $116,000 range, indicating significant technical support. However, a significant concentration of liquidation orders exists above this level. A short-term rebound could trigger short-term liquidation, driving prices higher.

Despite the weak market trend, some investors are still choosing low-risk ways to invest in Bitcoin, such as cloud minin . During this period of market volatility, cloud mining, a low-cost method for acquiring Bitcoin that doesn't require specialized equipment, is gaining increasing attention.

Among cloud mining companies, GoldenMining is favored by many users for its flexible schedule and diverse service options. Compared to traditional mining machines, cloud mining requires no equipment purchase and maintenance, making it relatively simple to operate. It's suitable as a stable investment method during volatile market conditions. Users of GoldenMining's cloud mining service have earned an average daily profit of $6,750.

What is cloud mining?

Cloud mining involves users renting computing power from a service provider with large-scale data centers to mine cryptocurrencies in the cloud. In contrast, traditional mining requires miners to purchase mining machines, find affordable electricity, and configure the equipment themselves to earn block rewards. GoldenMining's cloud mining solution significantly simplifies these complex processes.

GoldenMining will be one of the first companies to deploy the next-generation ElphaPex DG2 mining machines for Bitcoin and Litecoin mining. We are confident in the future of the cryptocurrency industry, particularly following the US government's recent digital asset policy report, which provides a roadmap for establishing the United States as the“Cryptocurrency Capital of the World.” In the current environment of favorable policies for the development of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, we are actively expanding our cryptocurrency mining business.

With market volatility increasing, utilizing GoldenMining's cloud mining service not only allows users to avoid losses caused by volatility but also guarantees returns on their principal, providing users with a more stable cash flow.

So, for users who want to participate, how can they get started with cloud mining on GoldenMining?

Users simply visit the official website and complete registration to receive a $15 trial credit, allowing them to learn about the earnings and operational process.

The system automatically calculates earnings daily and deposits them directly into your account. Earnings begin accruing from the day they sign up.

The platform supports deposits and withdrawals of a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), SOL, Ripple (XRP), and USDC. Users can choose an investment method that suits their needs.

Given the wide variety of cryptocurrencies in the market, GoldenMining offers a variety of contract investment options tailored to their needs.

The table below lists some of the major contract options offered by the GoldenMining platform. Investment amounts and periods are flexible, allowing users to choose based on their risk appetite.

Contract Investment Method Selection

contract days Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income VOLCMINER D1 Lite 1 $15 $0.6 $15.6
Elphapex DG1+ 2 $100 $3 $106
Bitmain S23 Hyd 5 $500 $32.5 $532.5
AntminerL916GH 10 $1000 $135 $1135
L917GH 15 $3000 $621 $3621
ElphaPex DG Hydro1 20 $5000 $1400 $6400
Elphapex DG2 – 25-Day 25 $8000 $2900 $10900
Elphapex DG2+ – 30-Day 30 $15000 $6750 $21750

For more contracts, please visit the official website:

GoldenMining's Core Strengths

Focus on Major Cryptocurrencies: The company focuses on BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, and other cryptocurrencies. It boasts a large community base and utilizes proprietary technology to optimize mining efficiency. Users can directly participate in mining and acquiring cryptocurrencies.

Sustainable Operations: Relying primarily on clean energy sources such as hydropower and wind power to reduce costs and minimize environmental impact.

The management team possesses extensive experience in crypto and finance, with a robust and transparent strategy.

Actively developing digital asset holdings and innovative hardware products (such as the Tangem cold wallet partnership) to expand value-added potential.

Direct partnerships with manufacturers significantly reduce mining costs.

Participate in the referral reward program and enjoy alliance rewards of up to 3% and 5%, as well as generous bonus pool dividends.

To safeguard user funds, assets are held in escrow with reputable banks, and personal information is strictly protected using SSL encryption technology, ensuring secure and reliable transactions.

Conclusion: About Goldenmining

Goldenmining, registered in London, UK, has built a professional team and advanced technology over the years, with over a million users worldwide. Those looking to participate in the cryptocurrency boom but not necessarily deal with hardware configuration, wallet management, or security maintenance should pay close attention to GoldenMining. The company offers investors a rare opportunity to directly benefit from the development of cryptocurrency infrastructure-a crucial sector poised to continue to heat up in the coming years.

For more information, please visit the official website: or email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

