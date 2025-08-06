PRIVACY ALERT: Sanderling Healthcare Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of patients and/or employees of Sanderling Healthcare, a Tennessee-based company specializing in the construction and design of dialysis clinics.

On July 3, 2025, Sanderling Healthcare experienced a ransomware attack involving the unauthorized disclosure of its database. Sanderling Healthcare has not confirmed the data breach, notified affected individuals, or posted a notice on its website.

The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, dates of birth, contact information, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state ID numbers, medical records, health insurance information and payment information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Sanderling Healthcare's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient or employee of Sanderling Healthcare and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at .

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

