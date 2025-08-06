Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pres. Trump Plans To Charge 100 Pct Tariffs On Chips, Semiconductors


2025-08-06 08:09:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- President Donald J. Trump said his administration was going to put "a very large tariff on chips and semiconductors" unless their manufacturers increase investment in the United States.
" -- the good news for companies like Apple, is if you're building in the United States or have committed to build, without question committed to build in the United States, there will be no charge. In other words, we're not going to be charging," he said in a speech at the White House on Wednesday.
"So a lot of countries, a lot of companies are leaving various other places and they're coming to the United States.
"So in other words, we'll be putting a tariff on of approximately 100 percent on chips and semiconductors," he made clear.
"But if you're building in the United States of America, there's no charge. Even though you're building and you're not producing yet in terms of the big numbers of jobs and all of the things that you're building, if you're building, there will be no charge.
"So I just want everyone to know that. And I didn't even tell you that inside," President Trump pointed out.
"We discussed the concept, but I didn't. So it's a big factor. So 100 percent tariff on all chips and semiconductors coming into the United States.
"But if you've made a commitment to build or if you're in the process of building, as many are, there is no tariff," he affirmed. (pickup previous)
asj


