MENAFN - PR Newswire) The findings represent a fundamental shift in the AI security landscape to attacks that can be fully automated and require zero interaction from users. Zenity Labs successfully demonstrated working exploits against OpenAI ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Salesforce Einstein, Google Gemini, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and developer tools like Cursor with Jira MCP.

"These aren't theoretical vulnerabilities, they're working exploits with immediate, real-world consequences," said Michael Bargury, CTO and co-founder, Zenity. "We demonstrated memory persistence and how attackers can silently hijack AI agents to exfiltrate sensitive data, impersonate users, manipulate critical workflows, and move across enterprise systems, bypassing the human entirely. Attackers can compromise your agent instead of targeting you, with similar consequences."

Key Research Findings:



OpenAI ChatGPT was compromised via email-triggered prompt injection, granting attackers access to connected Google Drive accounts and the ability to implant malicious memories, compromise every future session, and transform ChatGPT into a malicious agent

A Microsoft Copilot Studio customer support agent, showcased by Microsoft on stage, was shown to leak entire CRM databases. Additionally, we found over 3,000 of these agents in the wild that can reveal their internal tools, making them susceptible to exploitation

Salesforce Einstein was manipulated through malicious case creation to reroute all customer communications to attacker-controlled email addresses

Google Gemini and Microsoft 365 Copilot were turned into malicious insiders, social engineering users and exfiltrating sensitive conversations through booby-trapped emails and calendar invites Cursor with Jira MCP was exploited to harvest developer credentials through weaponized ticket workflows

"The rapid adoption of AI agents has created an attack surface that most organizations don't even know exists," said Ben Kilger, CEO, Zenity. "Our research demonstrates that current security approaches are fundamentally misaligned with how AI agents actually operate. While vendors promise AI safety, attackers are already exploiting these systems in production. This is why Zenity has built the industry's first agent-centric security platform-to give enterprises the visibility and control they desperately need."

Industry Response and Implications

Some vendors, including OpenAI and Microsoft Copilot Studio, issued patches following responsible disclosure. However, multiple vendors declined to address the vulnerabilities, citing them as intended functionality. This mixed response underscores a critical gap in how the industry approaches AI agent security.

The research arrives at a pivotal moment for enterprise AI adoption. With ChatGPT reaching 800 million weekly active users and Microsoft 365 Copilot seats growing 10x in just 17 months, organizations are rapidly deploying AI agents without adequate security controls. Zenity Labs' findings suggest that enterprises relying solely on vendor mitigations or traditional security tools are leaving themselves exposed to an entirely new class of attacks.

Moving from Research to Defense

As a research-driven security company, Zenity Labs conducts this threat intelligence on behalf of the wider AI community, ensuring defenders have the same insights as attackers. The complete research, including technical breakdowns and defense recommendations, will be available at zenity following the presentation.

