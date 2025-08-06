MENAFN - GetNews) Bynn Intelligence is the global leader in AI-powered document fraud detection solutions, trusted by millions worldwide. By seamlessly integrating AI innovation and security, Bynn Intelligence continues to redefine industry standards, ensuring trust, transparency, and unparalleled accuracy.

Bynn Intelligence, the undisputed leader in identity verification and document fraud detection, today announced the strategic acquisition of the Swedish pioneer Dokumentbedrägeri AB in an all-cash transaction. This significant acquisition includes the flagship product PDFChecker , a state-of-the-art platform renowned globally for its unprecedented accuracy in identifying fraudulent and forged documents.

Dokumentbedrägeri AB has spent the past two years perfecting an unparalleled AI-driven document forensic model, combining advanced transformer architectures and segmented modeling. This technology, paired with sophisticated content analysis, has pioneered a completely new AI category known as SFTN (Segmented Forensic Transformer Network), delivering groundbreaking accuracy of 99.3%, rigorously validated on a massive dataset of over 30 million manipulated documents collected since 2003.

"This technology represents a major leap forward in our industry," stated Mikael Hedlöf, CEO of Bynn Intelligence, Inc. "It sets a new standard for accuracy and effectiveness in document fraud detection, significantly raising the bar for what's achievable in forensic AI." Following the acquisition in January 2025, Bynn Intelligence swiftly secured an partnership with NVIDIA, leveraging a massive cluster of 128 NVIDIA B200 GPUs to further enhance the SFTN model.

The next-generation SFTN Pro model is slated for launch in July 2025, promising even higher accuracy,unparalleled forensic detail, and unprecedented real-time processing capabilities. "Bynn Intelligence has always set the pace in document fraud detection, but this innovation propels us light-years ahead," remarked Bynn Intelligence CEO. "With the power of the Segmented Forensic Transformer Network and NVIDIA's elite computing resources, we've placed fraudsters irreversibly behind-it's game over." This acquisition firmly solidifies Bynn Intelligence's position at the forefront of document fraud detection and sets a new industry benchmark.