Tokenwell Platforms Inc., Formerly Trilogy AI Corp., Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of Wealthagile Inc.

Transaction Summary

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of WealthAgile in consideration for the issuance of 22,999,979 common shares of Tokenwell to the former securityholders of WealthAgile.

Board and Management Changes

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Timothy J. Burgess has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company. Mr. Burgess is the founder of WealthAgile. Under his leadership, WealthAgile has pioneered a rules-based approach to crypto portfolio management, combining transparency, automation, and user empowerment. Previously, Mr. Burgess served as a Hedge Fund Manager at Spartan Fund Management, where he launched and managed the onTREND Fund - a fully systematic momentum strategy. His work in quantitative investing showcases a strong command of market behaviour, trend-following systems, and data-driven alpha generation. Mr. Burgess is a CFA charterholder and a recognized leader in bridging traditional asset management with next-generation fintech solutions. As Chief Executive Officer of Tokenwell, he is focused on building scalable platforms that merge AI, blockchain, and smart investment frameworks to drive long-term growth. He will lead the Company's vision to bring crypto index portfolios and smart quantitative tools to the forefront of digital asset platforms and financial technology infrastructure.

The Company wishes to thank Ms. Melody Cooper, former Company Chief Executive Officer and who has also stepped down as a Director, for her strong stewardship of, and contributions to the Company, both as Chief Executive Officer and as a Board member, and wishes her the very best.

The Company also welcomes Ms. Kate-Lynn Genzel as Chief Financial Officer effective August 5, 2025. Ms. Genzel is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has acted and served in roles as Chief Financial Officer of publicly listed entities and private corporations for over ten years. Ms. Genzel previously acted as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company from August 2021 to March 2023 and as Chief Financial Officer from September 2023 to December 2023.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Alexander McAulay, former Chief Financial Officer, for his strong contributions to the Company.

Concurrent Financing

In connection with the Transaction, and as disclosed by way of news release on July 24, 2025, Tokenwell completed a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of 10,000,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 on July 24, 2025.

Name Change

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, on August 1, 2025, the Company effected a change of the Company's corporate name from "Trilogy AI Corp." to "Tokenwell Platforms Inc." (the " Name Change ").

For further information regarding the Transaction, Offering or Name Change, please see the listing statement of the Company dated July 31, 2025, a copy of which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at or on the CSE's website.

Applicable securities laws

The securities issued in the Transaction and the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for, the account or benefit of United States persons, absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a financial technology company focused on enhancing access to intelligent cryptocurrency investing through its innovative, user-centric platform.

Further Information

For further information please contact: