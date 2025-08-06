EROAD Showcases Global Innovation And Expanding Partnerships At Landmark Fleet Day Strengthens Position As A Leading Telematics Partner

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EROAD (NZX: ERD, ASX: ERD), a global leader in connected fleet management, compliance, and safety solutions, reinforced its technology leadership and commitment at its record-setting 10th Annual Fleet Day , Australasia's largest and most influential fleet event. With participation from more than 1,400 industry leaders, EROAD's Fleet Day stands as a global platform for technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and vision for the future of transportation.

"Fleet Day is more than a conference, it's a global forum where industry comes together, innovation accelerates, and the future of safe, sustainable, and profitable transport is shaped," said Mark Heine, co-CEO, EROAD. "The incredible growth of this event are proof of EROAD's momentum in delivering game-changing value for our customers and investors worldwide."

Accelerating Customer Value Through Strategic Global Partnerships

EROAD announced major expansions to its global partnership ecosystem - delivering seamless integration, actionable data, and faster time-to-value for global fleets. By collaborating with best-in-class industry leaders rather than developing every component in-house, EROAD equips customers with the freedom and flexibility to optimize their operations.

"EROAD isn't just keeping up, we're setting the pace. Our vision is clear: to build a platform that makes compliance automatic, safety intelligent, and operational performance undeniable," said David Kenneson, co-CEO, EROAD. "As we continue to expand our ecosystem by partnering with global leaders instead of developing everything internally, we accelerate innovation and unlock rapid benefits for our customers and solve real problems at scale."

EROAD also unveiled enhanced collaborations with HERE Technologies and Geotab. EROAD and HERE Technologies have jointly launched a vehicle-aware navigation app tailored for professional fleets, featuring advanced turn-by-turn guidance, innovative safety features, and bridge strike avoidance for high-profile vehicles. New features for the Geotab-powered Etrack Locate solution now support EV monitoring (state of charge, battery health), automated eRUC, driver authentication, and regulatory compliance for heavy vehicles.

The ecosystem further expands with a Fleetpal integration for defect management and engine diagnostics, and Whip Around's workflow tools - offering customers unified control and insight across their entire operation.

Relentless Focus on Product Innovation

EROAD announced the commercial launch its flagship Cold Chain Assurance Solution in New Zealand, ensuring fleets can achieve FSMA-compliant temperature traceability, audit-ready reporting, and seamless cold chain and fuel tax compliance - all in a single automated ecosystem.

Attendees also previewed upcoming releases, including a new in-cab driver experience, custom analytics and dashboards, and next-generation driver safety scorecards. Advances in video telematics with Clarity Edge will soon offer 360-degree vision - including side and rear cameras - setting a new standard for risk reduction and driver protection.

"EROAD's ecosystem delivers the integrated compliance confidence, operational insight, and future-ready innovation that global fleets demand," said Mark Davidson, Chief Product Officer.

A Premier Global Event Driving Transportation Forward

With expert panels, live technology showcases, and growing engagement, EROAD's Fleet Day has become a global stage for the fleet, transport, and technology communities. EROAD's ability to convene the industry, launch cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrate worldwide scale cements its position as a global telematics leader and trusted partner.

For more information and solutions built for North American fleets, visit eroad

About EROAD

EROAD (NZX/ASX: ERD) is a hardware-enabled SaaS company delivering safety, compliance, sustainability and efficiency solutions for complex vehicles fleets.

Its connected platform is used by commercial and government operators across New Zealand, Australia and North America to manage vehicles, assets and drivers with greater visibility and control. EROAD supports demanding, highly regulated fleet operations, including those moving food, concrete and aggregates, enabling them to operate smarter, safer and more sustainably.

EROAD's platform is built on a foundation of regulatory expertise, having delivered the world's first GPS-based road user charging system in New Zealand, where it remains the market leader today.

