Lockheed Martin (LMT) Faces Investor Scrutiny Over Company's Disclosures About Aeronautics And RMS Segments' Performance, Securities Class Action Pending -- Hagens Berman

A securities class action lawsuit styled Khan v. Lockheed Martin Corporation, et al., No. 1:25-cv-06197 (S.D.N.Y.) has been filed and seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lockheed Martin Corporation ( NYSE: LMT ) securities between January 23, 2024 and July 21, 2025. The lawsuit comes in the wake of Lockheed's Q2 2025 financial results, which resulted in the price of the company shares falling almost 11% on July 22, 2025.

Class Period: Jan. 23, 2024 – July 21, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 26, 2025

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of Lockheed Martin's statements concerning performance by two of its four business segments – namely, the Aeronautics and Rotary and Mission Systems (“RMS”) business segments.

In the past, Lockheed Martin has repeatedly assured investors that its“contracts generally allow for the recovery of costs in the pricing of our products and services[,]” the company“identif[ies] and monitor[s] risks to the achievement of the technical, schedule and cost aspects of the contract and assess[es] the effects of those risks on our estimates of total costs to complete the contract[,]” and“[i]ncreases or decreases in profit booking rates are recognized in the current period they are determined and reflect the inception-to-date effect of such changes.”

The complaint alleges that Lockheed Martin made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors, including that the company:



Lacked effective internal controls regarding its purportedly risk-adjusted contracts including the reporting of its risk-adjusted profit booking rate;

Lacked effective procedures to perform reasonably accurate comprehensive reviews of program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks;

Overstated its ability to deliver on its contractual commitments in terms of cost, quality and schedule; and As a result, it was reasonably likely to report significant losses.

Investors began to learn the truth on January 28, 2025, when Lockheed Martin reported QE and FY ended December 31, 2024 financial results that included $1.8 billion of pre-tax losses in its Aeronautics segment, citing“performance issues” and suggesting possible increases in scope and cost.

Shortly afterward, on April 17, 2025, Lockheed Martin announced that CFO Jay Malave left the company.

Then, on July 22, 2025, the company announced its Q2 2025 financial results that included an additional $950 million pre-tax losses in its Aeronautics segment, again citing“performance issues.” The company also recognized $570 million pre-tax losses in its RMS segment due to problems with its Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program. One analyst reportedly characterized the company's report as“a 'kitchen sink' type quarter as a result of the recent CFO change.”

In response to each of these events, the price of Lockheed Martin shares significantly fell.

“We're investigating whether Lockheed Martin may have misled investors about the full extent of performance and financial problems within Aeronautics and RMS and whether the company timely recorded charges and changes in booking rates,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Lockheed Martin should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ... .

