Cyngn Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
[1]
|
All information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-100 reverse stock split effected on July 3, 2024 and the 1-for-150 reverse stock split effected on February 18, 2025.
|
CYNGN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUE
|
|
$
|
33,726
|
|
|
$
|
8,665
|
|
|
$
|
80,878
|
|
|
$
|
14,179
|
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
16,944
|
|
|
|
14,922
|
|
|
|
28,758
|
|
|
|
128,698
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
1,970,125
|
|
|
|
3,199,078
|
|
|
|
4,077,034
|
|
|
|
6,353,775
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
3,548,522
|
|
|
|
2,606,869
|
|
|
|
6,691,984
|
|
|
|
5,310,269
|
|
TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES
|
|
|
5,535,591
|
|
|
|
5,820,869
|
|
|
|
10,797,776
|
|
|
|
11,792,742
|
|
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
|
(5,501,865)
|
|
|
|
(5,812,204)
|
|
|
|
(10,716,898)
|
|
|
|
(11,778,563)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
|
(197,992)
|
|
|
|
(1,669)
|
|
|
|
(123,173)
|
|
|
|
(342)
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
|
|
‒
|
|
|
|
‒
|
|
|
|
(2,544,518)
|
|
|
|
‒
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
251,545
|
|
|
|
(5,079)
|
|
|
|
343,435
|
|
|
|
(10,126)
|
|
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
|
|
|
53,553
|
|
|
|
(6,748)
|
|
|
|
(2,324,256)
|
|
|
|
(10,468)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET LOSS
|
|
$
|
(5,448,312)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,818,952)
|
|
|
$
|
(13,041,154)
|
|
|
$
|
(11,789,031)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,
basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(2.70)
|
|
|
$
|
(610.85)
|
|
|
$
|
(8.22)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,521.56)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per
share attributable to common stockholders, basic and
diluted
|
|
|
2,017,228
|
|
|
|
9,526
|
|
|
|
1,586,453
|
|
|
|
7,748
|
|
CYNGN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
31,343,213
|
|
|
$
|
23,617,733
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
7,891,623
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
4,399,798
|
|
|
|
1,965,222
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
43,634,634
|
|
|
|
25,582,955
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,550,764
|
|
|
|
2,319,402
|
|
Right of use asset, net
|
|
|
6,411,126
|
|
|
|
297,918
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
3,065,806
|
|
|
|
1,895,074
|
|
Security Deposit
|
|
|
518,584
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
56,180,914
|
|
|
$
|
30,095,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
176,269
|
|
|
$
|
297,778
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
2,621,405
|
|
|
|
2,874,216
|
|
Current operating lease liability
|
|
|
202,562
|
|
|
|
317,344
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
3,000,236
|
|
|
|
3,489,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liability
|
|
|
6,417,520
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Warrant liability
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
15,012,361
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
9,417,756
|
|
|
|
18,501,699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, Par $0.00001; 400,000,000 and 200,000,000 shares
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
249,074,145
|
|
|
|
200,863,551
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(202,311,057)
|
|
|
|
(189,269,903)
|
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
46,763,158
|
|
|
|
11,593,650
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
56,180,914
|
|
|
$
|
30,095,349
|
|
CYNGN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(13,041,154)
|
|
|
$
|
(11,789,031)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
603,116
|
|
|
|
455,879
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
993,131
|
|
|
|
1,269,675
|
|
Realized gain on short-term investments
|
|
|
(316,324)
|
|
|
|
(88,912)
|
|
Loss on disposed assets
|
|
|
10,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
Patent impairment
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
118,831
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
|
|
2,544,518
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses, operating lease right-of-use assets, and other assets
|
|
|
(2,953,162)
|
|
|
|
(19,729)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(71,509)
|
|
|
|
(16,788)
|
|
Accrued expenses, lease liabilities, and other current liabilities
|
|
|
(539,405)
|
|
|
|
(155,403)
|
|
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
(12,770,363)
|
|
|
|
(10,225,478)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(352,853)
|
|
|
|
(577,497)
|
|
Acquisition of intangible asset
|
|
|
(1,186,659)
|
|
|
|
(32,381)
|
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
|
|
(30,805,799)
|
|
|
|
(7,022,292)
|
|
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments
|
|
|
23,230,501
|
|
|
|
10,610,000
|
|
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING
|
|
|
(9,114,810)
|
|
|
|
2,977,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from at-the-market equity financing, net of issuance costs
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
5,017,144
|
|
Proceeds from public issuance of common stock and pre-funded
|
|
|
29,611,678
|
|
|
|
4,570,455
|
|
Issuance costs from public issuance of common stock and pre-funded
|
|
|
(1,025)
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Issuance costs for stock dividend and restricted stock units
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
(597)
|
|
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING
|
|
|
29,610,653
|
|
|
|
9,587,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
7,725,480
|
|
|
|
2,339,354
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
|
|
|
23,617,733
|
|
|
|
3,591,623
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
|
|
$
|
31,343,213
|
|
|
$
|
5,930,977
|
About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.
Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.
The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 6, 2025.
Investor Contact:
Donald Alvarez, CFO
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Luke Renner, Head of Marketing
[email protected]
Where to find Cyngn:
-
Website:
X:
LinkedIn:
YouTube: @cyngnhq
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the he Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
SOURCE Cyngn
