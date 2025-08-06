Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cyngn Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

2025-08-06 06:01:12
Cyngn also expanded its footprint with a move into a new headquarters in Mountain View, CA. This larger facility features expanded testing infrastructure and customer showcase area designed to accelerate sales and support scaled deployments of DriveMod-enabled vehicles.

"We've now deployed DriveMod vehicles across a range of industries including manufacturing, logistics, automotive, and consumer-packaged goods," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "Our customers are using our autonomous tuggers to move materials around the clock, and the performance gains they're seeing continue to validate the need for scalable industrial automation."

The company's technology roadmap progressed significantly in Q2 through a collaboration with NVIDIA . By leveraging Isaac Sim, Cyngn is rapidly iterating and validating AV features in simulation before real-world testing. These capabilities, combined with the adoption of generative AI across engineering and operations, are driving faster, more efficient development cycles.

Cyngn also continued to build its portfolio of intellectual property, securing its 23rd U.S. patent . These developments highlight the company's sustained focus on delivering differentiated AV solutions that meet the needs of real-world industrial use cases.

"Q2 was about laying the foundation for what comes next," said Tal. "We've strengthened our balance sheet, increased our operational capacity, and doubled down on the technologies that will allow us to scale with discipline and conviction. We're heads-down on execution."

As is common with enterprise deployments of emerging technologies, Cyngn's sales cycles involve multiple stakeholders and rigorous evaluation processes. While some of the traction achieved in Q2 may not be immediately reflected in revenue, these engagements represent meaningful progress within our pipeline. The nature of industrial automation - combined with evolving macroeconomic conditions - means that commercial wins today often translate into deployment and revenue recognition in subsequent quarters. As these relationships deepen, Cyngn remains confident in its ability to convert pipeline momentum into long-term growth.

As Cyngn moves into the second half of the year, it remains focused on scaling deployments and converting commercial momentum into long-term value creation.

Q2 2025 Six Month Financial Review:

Year-to-date second quarter revenue was $80.9 thousand compared to $14.2 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Similar to prior year, second quarter 2025 revenue consisted of EAS software subscriptions from DriveMod tugger vehicle deployments.

Total costs and expenses in the second quarter were $10.8 million, a decrease of $1 million or 8.3% from $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was due to a decrease of $100 thousand in cost of revenue due to the deployment costs being recognized over the life of the won contracts in 2025 verse the costs of initial deployment pilots immediately recognized in 2024. In addition, the Company experienced a decrease of $2.3 million in R&D primarily driven by capitalizing costs for specific customers and capitalizing costs related to the development of software and a decrease in headcount. This is offset by a $1.4 million increase in G&A, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs reflecting an investment in sales and executive bonuses. For the second quarter of 2025, other income (expense), net was ($2.3) million compared to $(10.5) thousand in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in expense was primarily driven by the fair value measurement of $2.5 million for the warrant liability.

Net loss for the second quarter was $(13.0) million compared to $(11.8) million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Second quarter 2025 net loss per share was $(8.22), based on basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 1.6 million in the quarter. This compares to a net loss per share of $(1,522) in the second quarter of 2024, based on approximately 7.7[1] thousand basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Q2 2025 Three Month Financial Review:

Second quarter revenue was $33.7 thousand compared to $8.7 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Similar to prior year, second quarter 2025 revenue consisted of EAS software subscriptions from DriveMod tugger vehicle deployments.

Total costs and expenses in the second quarter were $5.5 million, a decrease of $0.3 million or 4.7% from $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was due to a decrease of $1.2 million in R&D primarily driven by capitalizing costs for specific customers and capitalizing costs related to the development of software and a decrease in headcount. This is offset by an increase of $2 thousand in cost of revenue due to additional contracts in 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. In addition, the Company experienced an increase of $1 million in G&A, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs reflecting an investment in sales and executive bonuses. For the second quarter of 2025, other income (expense), net was $41.5 thousand compared to $(6.7) thousand in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in income was primarily driven by investment income.

Net loss for the second quarter was $(5.5) million compared to $(5.8) million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Second quarter 2025 net loss per share was $(2.70), based on basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 2 million in the quarter. This compares to a net loss per share of $(610.85) in the second quarter of 2024, based on approximately 9.5[1] thousand basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Cyngn's unrestricted cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2025 total $39.2 million compared to $23.6 million as of December 31, 2024. At the end of the same period, working capital was $40.6 million and total stockholders' equity was $46.7 million, as compared to year-end working capital of $22.1 million and total stockholders' equity of $11.6 million, respectively as of December 31, 2024. The Company had no debt as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and to date, no one on the current management team has sold any shares of Company stock.

[1]

All information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-100 reverse stock split effected on July 3, 2024 and the 1-for-150 reverse stock split effected on February 18, 2025.

CYNGN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
June 30,



Six Months Ended
June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024
















REVENUE


$

33,726

$

8,665

$

80,878

$

14,179

COSTS AND EXPENSES

















Cost of revenue

16,944


14,922


28,758


128,698

Research and development

1,970,125


3,199,078


4,077,034


6,353,775

General and administrative

3,548,522


2,606,869


6,691,984


5,310,269

TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES



5,535,591


5,820,869


10,797,776


11,792,742

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(5,501,865)


(5,812,204)


(10,716,898)


(11,778,563)

















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

















Interest income (expense), net

(197,992)


(1,669)


(123,173)


(342)

Change in fair value of warrant liability







(2,544,518)



Other income (expense), net

251,545


(5,079)


343,435


(10,126)

TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET



53,553


(6,748)


(2,324,256)


(10,468)

















NET LOSS


$

(5,448,312)

$

(5,818,952)

$

(13,041,154)

$

(11,789,031)

















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted

$

(2.70)

$

(610.85)

$

(8.22)

$

(1,521.56)

















Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per

share attributable to common stockholders, basic and

diluted

2,017,228


9,526


1,586,453


7,748

CYNGN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Unaudited)







June 30,



December 31,




2025



2024


ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS







Cash

$

31,343,213

$

23,617,733

Short-term investments

7,891,623



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,399,798


1,965,222

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



43,634,634


25,582,955









Property and equipment, net

2,550,764


2,319,402

Right of use asset, net

6,411,126


297,918

Intangible assets, net

3,065,806


1,895,074

Security Deposit

518,584



TOTAL ASSETS


$

56,180,914

$

30,095,349









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable

$

176,269

$

297,778

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,621,405


2,874,216

Current operating lease liability

202,562


317,344

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



3,000,236


3,489,338









Lease liability

6,417,520



Warrant liability




15,012,361

TOTAL LIABILITIES



9,417,756


18,501,699









Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)


















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock, Par $0.00001; 400,000,000 and 200,000,000 shares
authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 7,039,266 and
199,110 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31,
2024, respectively

70


2

Additional paid-in capital

249,074,145


200,863,551

Accumulated deficit

(202,311,057)


(189,269,903)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



46,763,158


11,593,650

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

56,180,914

$

30,095,349

CYNGN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended
June 30,




2025



2024


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss

$

(13,041,154)

$

(11,789,031)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:







Depreciation and amortization

603,116


455,879

Stock-based compensation

993,131


1,269,675

Realized gain on short-term investments

(316,324)


(88,912)

Loss on disposed assets

10,426




Patent impairment




118,831

Change in fair value of warrant liability

2,544,518



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Prepaid expenses, operating lease right-of-use assets, and other assets

(2,953,162)


(19,729)

Accounts payable

(71,509)


(16,788)

Accrued expenses, lease liabilities, and other current liabilities

(539,405)


(155,403)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(12,770,363)


(10,225,478)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property and equipment

(352,853)


(577,497)

Acquisition of intangible asset

(1,186,659)


(32,381)

Purchase of short-term investments

(30,805,799)


(7,022,292)

Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments

23,230,501


10,610,000

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING
ACTIVITIES



(9,114,810)


2,977,830









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from at-the-market equity financing, net of issuance costs




5,017,144

Proceeds from public issuance of common stock and pre-funded
warrants, net of issuance costs

29,611,678


4,570,455

Issuance costs from public issuance of common stock and pre-funded
warrants and exercise of pre-funded warrants

(1,025)



Issuance costs for stock dividend and restricted stock units




(597)

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING
ACTIVITIES



29,610,653


9,587,002









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

7,725,480


2,339,354

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

23,617,733


3,591,623

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$

31,343,213

$

5,930,977

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 6, 2025.

Investor Contact:
Donald Alvarez, CFO
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Luke Renner, Head of Marketing
[email protected]

Where to find Cyngn:

  • Website:
  • X:
  • LinkedIn:
  • YouTube: @cyngnhq

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the he Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

