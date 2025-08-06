Cyngn Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cyngn also expanded its footprint with a move into a new headquarters in Mountain View, CA. This larger facility features expanded testing infrastructure and customer showcase area designed to accelerate sales and support scaled deployments of DriveMod-enabled vehicles.

"We've now deployed DriveMod vehicles across a range of industries including manufacturing, logistics, automotive, and consumer-packaged goods," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "Our customers are using our autonomous tuggers to move materials around the clock, and the performance gains they're seeing continue to validate the need for scalable industrial automation."

The company's technology roadmap progressed significantly in Q2 through a collaboration with NVIDIA . By leveraging Isaac Sim, Cyngn is rapidly iterating and validating AV features in simulation before real-world testing. These capabilities, combined with the adoption of generative AI across engineering and operations, are driving faster, more efficient development cycles.

Cyngn also continued to build its portfolio of intellectual property, securing its 23rd U.S. patent . These developments highlight the company's sustained focus on delivering differentiated AV solutions that meet the needs of real-world industrial use cases.

"Q2 was about laying the foundation for what comes next," said Tal. "We've strengthened our balance sheet, increased our operational capacity, and doubled down on the technologies that will allow us to scale with discipline and conviction. We're heads-down on execution."

As is common with enterprise deployments of emerging technologies, Cyngn's sales cycles involve multiple stakeholders and rigorous evaluation processes. While some of the traction achieved in Q2 may not be immediately reflected in revenue, these engagements represent meaningful progress within our pipeline. The nature of industrial automation - combined with evolving macroeconomic conditions - means that commercial wins today often translate into deployment and revenue recognition in subsequent quarters. As these relationships deepen, Cyngn remains confident in its ability to convert pipeline momentum into long-term growth.

As Cyngn moves into the second half of the year, it remains focused on scaling deployments and converting commercial momentum into long-term value creation.

Q2 2025 Six Month Financial Review:

Year-to-date second quarter revenue was $80.9 thousand compared to $14.2 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Similar to prior year, second quarter 2025 revenue consisted of EAS software subscriptions from DriveMod tugger vehicle deployments.

Total costs and expenses in the second quarter were $10.8 million, a decrease of $1 million or 8.3% from $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was due to a decrease of $100 thousand in cost of revenue due to the deployment costs being recognized over the life of the won contracts in 2025 verse the costs of initial deployment pilots immediately recognized in 2024. In addition, the Company experienced a decrease of $2.3 million in R&D primarily driven by capitalizing costs for specific customers and capitalizing costs related to the development of software and a decrease in headcount. This is offset by a $1.4 million increase in G&A, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs reflecting an investment in sales and executive bonuses. For the second quarter of 2025, other income (expense), net was ($2.3) million compared to $(10.5) thousand in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in expense was primarily driven by the fair value measurement of $2.5 million for the warrant liability.

Net loss for the second quarter was $(13.0) million compared to $(11.8) million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Second quarter 2025 net loss per share was $(8.22), based on basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 1.6 million in the quarter. This compares to a net loss per share of $(1,522) in the second quarter of 2024, based on approximately 7.7[1] thousand basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Q2 2025 Three Month Financial Review:

Second quarter revenue was $33.7 thousand compared to $8.7 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Similar to prior year, second quarter 2025 revenue consisted of EAS software subscriptions from DriveMod tugger vehicle deployments.

Total costs and expenses in the second quarter were $5.5 million, a decrease of $0.3 million or 4.7% from $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was due to a decrease of $1.2 million in R&D primarily driven by capitalizing costs for specific customers and capitalizing costs related to the development of software and a decrease in headcount. This is offset by an increase of $2 thousand in cost of revenue due to additional contracts in 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. In addition, the Company experienced an increase of $1 million in G&A, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs reflecting an investment in sales and executive bonuses. For the second quarter of 2025, other income (expense), net was $41.5 thousand compared to $(6.7) thousand in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in income was primarily driven by investment income.

Net loss for the second quarter was $(5.5) million compared to $(5.8) million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Second quarter 2025 net loss per share was $(2.70), based on basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 2 million in the quarter. This compares to a net loss per share of $(610.85) in the second quarter of 2024, based on approximately 9.5[1] thousand basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Cyngn's unrestricted cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2025 total $39.2 million compared to $23.6 million as of December 31, 2024. At the end of the same period, working capital was $40.6 million and total stockholders' equity was $46.7 million, as compared to year-end working capital of $22.1 million and total stockholders' equity of $11.6 million, respectively as of December 31, 2024. The Company had no debt as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and to date, no one on the current management team has sold any shares of Company stock.