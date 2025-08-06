BHVN INVESTORS: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Reminds Biohaven Ltd. Investors Of Important Deadline And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired Biohaven securities from March 24, 2023 through May 14, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Investors have until September 12, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that Biohaven made false or misleading statements, or failed to disclose that: (i) it exaggerated the likelihood that troriluzole would receive regulatory approval to treat SCA, as well as the strength of the supporting data; and (ii) it also overstated the effectiveness and clinical potential of BHV-7000 as a treatment for bipolar disorder.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Biohaven securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.
[CONTACT FORM ]
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website .
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-699-1180
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment