BHVN INVESTORS: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Reminds Biohaven Ltd. Investors Of Important Deadline And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of those who acquired Biohaven Ltd. (“Biohaven” or the“Company”) (NYSE:BHVN) securities during the period of March 24, 2023 through May 14, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Investors have until September 12, 2025 to apply to the Court to be ap-pointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Biohaven made false or misleading statements, or failed to disclose that: (i) it exaggerated the likelihood that troriluzole would receive regulatory approval to treat SCA, as well as the strength of the supporting data; and (ii) it also overstated the effectiveness and clinical potential of BHV-7000 as a treatment for bipolar disorder.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Biohaven securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

