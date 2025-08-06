Globalfoundries Expands Partnership With Apple To Advance Wireless Connectivity And Power Management, Reinforcing U.S. Chip Manufacturing Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALTA, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Apple for a deeper collaboration that will advance semiconductor technologies and strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

This partnership will enable GF to accelerate investments at its state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, underscoring a shared commitment to strengthen U.S.-based innovation and production of power-efficient, AI-enabling technologies that are essential to the future of mobile computing and intelligent devices.

“Today's announcement is a significant milestone in our decade-long partnership with Apple, as we work together to manufacture critical wireless connectivity technologies and power management solutions, key parts of next-generation AI-enabled devices,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries.“This is a testament to GF's technology differentiation, coupled with our unique secure and onshore capabilities, and the trust Apple has placed in GF to deliver and build the advanced chips that power its next-generation smart mobile technologies. This agreement builds on our prior announcements and reinforces our shared commitment to strengthening U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and building a more resilient onshore supply chain.”

“With our new American Manufacturing Program, we're proud to partner with companies like GlobalFoundries to create new jobs and bring even more manufacturing to America,” said Sabih Khan, Apple's chief operating officer.“This is part of our $600 billion commitment to the US over the next four years, and we couldn't be more excited about the future of American innovation.”

In June, in collaboration with major technology partners, GF announced plans to invest $16 billion to expand semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging across its facilities in New York and Vermont. These efforts are supported by and aligned with the administration's bold policies, which prioritize American leadership in AI, including domestic semiconductor manufacturing for national and supply chain security.

