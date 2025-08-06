Applied Materials Joins Apple And Texas Instruments In Strengthening U.S. Chip Manufacturing



Applied is providing American-made equipment from its Austin, Texas facility to TI's U.S. factories to manufacture foundational semiconductors for Apple products New $200 million investment in Arizona components factory adds to more than $400 million Applied has invested in its U.S. manufacturing footprint over the past five years

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. is working with Apple and Texas Instruments (TI) to bolster the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain in the United States. Applied is supporting Apple's partnership with TI, announced today, by supplying American-made chipmaking equipment from Austin, Texas to TI's U.S. factories. Austin is home to Applied's largest manufacturing and logistics facility. In addition, Applied plans to invest more than $200 million in Arizona to establish a state-of-the-art facility for manufacturing critical components for semiconductor equipment. This investment builds on the more than $400 million Applied has invested in its U.S. equipment manufacturing infrastructure over the past five years.

“For nearly 60 years, Applied Materials has been driving transformative innovation in chip manufacturing and ensuring the building blocks of technology are produced in the United States,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials.“Strengthening America's semiconductor leadership has never been more important than in today's AI era, and we are honored to work alongside industry leaders to strengthen the U.S. chip supply chain.”

“With our new American Manufacturing Program, we're proud to partner with companies like Applied Materials to create new jobs and bring even more manufacturing to America,” said Sabih Khan, Apple's chief operating officer.“This is part of our $600 billion commitment to the US over the next four years, and we couldn't be more excited about the future of American innovation.”

“TI is uniquely positioned to deliver dependable, low-cost 300mm manufacturing capacity at scale for foundational analog and embedded processing semiconductors,” said Mohammad Yunus, senior vice president of Technology and Manufacturing at Texas Instruments.“We are proud to work with companies like Applied Materials to manufacture semiconductors that are vital for nearly every type of electronic system.”

Applied Materials has the largest U.S.-based manufacturing footprint among semiconductor equipment providers, with major production facilities in Texas, Massachusetts, Montana, and a new site under development in Arizona. Established in 1992, the company's Austin campus plays a critical role in producing advanced semiconductor equipment and accelerating product commercialization for the world's leading chipmakers. Equipped with a state-of-the-art automated robotics storage system, the Austin facility is a cornerstone of Applied's global manufacturing network, supporting future market growth and evolving customer needs.

In Arizona, Applied Materials is already a key part of the state's high-tech ecosystem, collaborating closely with customers, partners and universities.

“Applied Materials' new advanced manufacturing facility will further bolster Arizona's robust semiconductor ecosystem and strengthen U.S. supply chain resiliency,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority.“Across important areas such as equipment, R&D, and workforce training, Applied has been a tremendous industry partner, and we're grateful for their continued leadership and commitment to Arizona.”

Applied plans to invest more than $200 million to create a new advanced manufacturing facility in Chandler, AZ, to produce semiconductor equipment components and parts. The facility could support the creation of potentially 200 additional manufacturing, R&D and services jobs in the semiconductor field over a five-year period.

A media kit with additional information is available on the Applied Materials website.

