F&G Annuities & Life Announces Executive Management Transition

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG ) (F&G or the Company) a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced that John Currier will transition from his role as President of F&G after 10 years of service with the Company in various leadership roles within the Retail Markets business and, effective August 7, 2025, Mr. Currier will assume a senior advisory role reporting to Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer.

Conor Murphy, who currently serves as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has also assumed the role of President. Mr. Murphy joined F&G as the Company's CFO on April 1, 2025, having previously served as President and CEO of Resolution Life US and, prior to that, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at Brighthouse Financial.

Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer of F&G, commented, "John has been an invaluable partner, and his deep industry expertise and leadership has been instrumental to our transformation and expansion over the last 10 years. Under John's leadership, we have focused our efforts in the Retail space on our mission – helping more and more people achieve their aspirations – by expanding our Retail footprint in breadth and depth, driving exceptional sales growth and have more than doubled our assets under management over the last five years. We are now a market leader in several segments, and I am appreciative to John for all of his efforts. I look forward to continuing to work with John in his new capacity as a senior advisor until his retirement next year."

Mr. Blunt added, "I am pleased to announce that Conor will assume the role of President in addition to his current duties as F&G's Chief Financial Officer. Conor has made a big impact since joining the Company and I look forward to working with him in this new capacity. Conor brings a wealth of experience developed through a variety of executive roles at leading insurance companies in both the U.S. and abroad. This experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow the Company as well as expand our capital light, fee generating businesses which, we believe, will expand our profitability and returns over time."

