Corteva Delivers Strong 1H 2025, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Seed 1H results reflect leading North America corn and soybean portfolio market position and operational execution

Crop Protection 1H results driven by broad-based volume growth and ongoing cost improvement

Full-year 2025 guidance3 increased to reflect strong first half performance, incremental benefits on controllable levers, and growth platforms Share buyback program and dividend increase demonstrate strong balance sheet and cash flow INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA ) ("Corteva" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

2Q 2025 Results Overview

Net Sales Inc. from Cont. Ops (After Tax) EPS GAAP $6.46B $1.38B $2.02 vs. 2Q 2024 6 % 31 % 34 %

Organic1 Sales Operating EBITDA1 Operating EPS1 NON-GAAP $6.54B $2.16B $2.20 vs. 2Q 2024 7 % 13 % 20 %

1H 2025 Results Overview

Net Sales Inc. from Cont. Ops (After Tax) EPS GAAP $10.87B $2.05B $2.98 vs. 1H 2024 3 % 43 % 47 %

Organic1 Sales Operating EBITDA1 Operating EPS1 NON-GAAP $11.15B $3.35B $3.33 vs. 1H 2024 5 % 14 % 22 %

First Half 2025 Highlights



Net sales increased 3% versus prior year. Organic1 sales increased 5% in the same period with gains in all regions.

Seed net sales increased 2% and organic1 sales increased 5%. Price was up 3% led by North America2 and EMEA2 with continued execution on the Company's price for value strategy. Volume increased 2%, primarily reflecting increased corn area in North America2.

Crop Protection net sales increased 3% and organic1 sales increased 6%. Volume increased 8%, driven by demand for new products and biologicals. Price declined 2% primarily due to the market dynamics in Latin America.

GAAP income and earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $2.05 billion and $2.98 per share, respectively.

Operating EBITDA1 and Operating EPS1 were $3.35 billion, and $3.33 per share, respectively.

The Company updated full-year 2025 guidance3 and expects net sales in the range of $17.6 billion to $17.8 billion. Operating EBITDA1 is expected to be in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 billion. Operating EPS1 is expected to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share. The Company expects to repurchase approximately $1 billion of shares during 2025.

1. Organic Sales, Operating EPS, and Operating EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See page 6 for further discussion. 2. North America is defined as U.S. and Canada. EMEA is defined as Europe, Middle East and Africa. 3. The Company does not provide the most comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis. See page 5 for further discussion.

" In the second quarter, farmers' drive to get the most out of every acre led to higher demand for our best-in-class seed and crop protection solutions. Coupled with our continued focus on cost discipline and operational excellence, this resulted in impressive margin expansion for the quarter. Turning to the first half of the year, growth platforms, cost discipline as well as our leadership of the North America corn and soybean market helped us deliver results that exceeded our expectations.

While we continue to navigate a fluid macro environment, we are raising our full year guidance as a result of the strength of our global business and the setup for our Latin American business in the second half. This stronger view of 2025 also underscores our confidence in delivering our 2027 financial framework, and in the value our business offers, both in the short- and long-term."

Chuck Magro

Chief Executive Officer

Summary of Second Quarter 2025

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, net sales increased 6% versus the same period last year. Organic1 sales increased 7%.

Volume was up 6% versus prior year on growth in both Crop Protection and Seed. Crop Protection volume increased 11% over the prior year driven primarily by Latin America on demand for new products, fungicides, spinosyns, and biologicals. Seed volume increased 3% versus prior year due primarily to increased corn area and share gains in North America.

Price was up 1% versus prior year, reflecting higher Seed pricing, partially offset by competitive price dynamics in Crop Protection, primarily in Latin America.

GAAP income from continuing operations after income taxes was $1.38 billion in second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.06 billion in second quarter of 2024. Operating EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.16 billion, up 13% compared to prior year, translating into approximately 215 basis points of Operating EBITDA1 margin improvement.



2Q 2Q % % ($ in millions, except where noted) 2025 2024 Change Organic 1 Change Net Sales $6,456 $6,112 6 % 7 % North America $4,629 $4,400 5 % 6 % EMEA $747 $673 11 % 13 % Latin America $672 $650 3 % 11 % Asia Pacific $408 $389 5 % 6 %

1H 1H % % ($ in millions, except where noted) 2025 2024 Change Organic 1 Change Net Sales $10,873 $10,604 3 % 5 % North America $6,839 $6,487 5 % 6 % EMEA $2,224 $2,261 (2) % 3 % Latin America $1,114 $1,165 (4) % 6 % Asia Pacific $696 $691 1 % 3 %

Seed Summary

Seed net sales were $4.54 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up from $4.33 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The sales increase reflects a 3% increase in volume, a 3% increase in price and a 1% unfavorable currency impact.

Volume growth in the quarter reflects increased corn area and share gains in North America, partially offset by lower soybean area in North America and just-in-time seed purchases in Argentina, shifting sales to the second half. The increase in price is due primarily to demand for top technology and increased out-licensing income. Unfavorable currency impacts were led by the Canadian Dollar.

Segment operating EBITDA was $1.86 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 10% from the second quarter of 2024. Price execution and market share gains in North America, product mix, reduction of net royalty expense, and ongoing cost and productivity actions more than offset increased compensation and research expense, and the unfavorable impact of currency. Segment operating EBITDA margin improved by about 185 basis points versus the prior-year period.



2Q 2Q % % ($ in millions, except where noted) 2025 2024 Change Organic 1 Change North America $3,954 3,753 5 % 6 % EMEA $282 $251 12 % 23 % Latin America $154 $207 (26) % (19) % Asia Pacific $147 $120 23 % 25 % Total 2Q Seed Net Sales $4,537 $4,331 5 % 6 % 2Q Seed Operating EBITDA $1,863 $1,698 10 % N/A

Seed net sales were $7.24 billion in the first half of 2025, up 2% from the same period of 2024. The sales increase reflects a 3% increase in price and a 2% increase in volume, partially offset by a 3% unfavorable currency impact.

Price gains in most regions, led by North America, demonstrate demand for top technology and the strength of the portfolio, coupled with increased out-licensing income. Volume growth was driven primarily by increased corn area and share gains in North America, partially offset by reduced 2024/2025 corn area and just-in-time seed purchases in Argentina, as well as lower soybean area in North America. Unfavorable currency impacts were led by the Brazilian Real and the Canadian dollar.

Segment operating EBITDA was $2.71 billion for the first half of 2025, up 11% from the same period of 2024. Price execution and market share gains in North America, product mix, reduction of net royalty expense, and ongoing cost and productivity actions more than offset increased compensation and research expense and the unfavorable impact of currency. Segment operating EBITDA margin improved by 280 basis points versus the prior-year period.



1H 1H % % ($ in millions, except where noted) 2025 2024 Change Organic 1 Change North America $5,551 $5,224 6 % 7 % EMEA $1,108 $1,169 (5) % 3 % Latin America $339 $478 (29) % (19) % Asia Pacific $246 $211 17 % 19 % Total 1H Seed Net Sales $7,244 $7,082 2 % 5 % 1H Seed Operating EBITDA $2,705 $2,446 11 % N/A

Crop Protection Summary

Crop Protection net sales were approximately $1.92 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to approximately $1.78 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The sales increase over the prior period reflects an 11% increase in volume, partially offset by a 2% price decline and a 1% unfavorable impact from currency.

The increase in volume was driven primarily by Latin America on demand for new products, fungicides, spinosyns, and biologicals. The price decline was primarily due to the competitive pricing environment in Latin America, partially offset by North America price increases. Unfavorable currency impacts were led by the Brazilian Real.

Segment operating EBITDA was $334 million in the second quarter of 2025, up 31% from the second quarter of 2024. Raw material deflation, productivity savings, and volume growth more than offset the unfavorable impact of currency, price pressure, and higher compensation and bad debt expense in SG&A. Segment operating EBITDA margin improved by approximately 310 basis points versus the prior-year period.



2Q 2Q % % ($ in millions, except where noted) 2025 2024 Change Organic 1 Change North America $675 $647 4 % 5 % EMEA $465 $422 10 % 7 % Latin America $518 $443 17 % 25 % Asia Pacific $261 $269 (3) % (2) % Total 2Q Crop Protection Net Sales $1,919 $1,781 8 % 9 % 2Q Crop Protection Operating EBITDA $334 $255 31 % N/A

Crop Protection net sales were approximately $3.63 billion for the first half of 2025 compared to approximately $3.52 billion in the same period of 2024. The sales increase reflects an 8% increase in volume, partially offset by a 2% decline in price and a 3% unfavorable impact from currency.

The price decline was primarily due to market dynamics in Latin America. The increase in volume was driven by demand for new products, fungicides and biologicals. Unfavorable currency impacts were led by the Brazilian Real and the Turkish Lira.

Segment operating EBITDA was $711 million for the first half of 2025, up 26% from the same period last year. Raw material deflation, productivity savings, and volume growth more than offset the unfavorable impact of currency, price pressure, and higher compensation and bad debt expense in SG&A. Segment operating EBITDA margin improved by approximately 355 basis points versus the prior-year period.



1H 1H % % ($ in millions, except where noted) 2025 2024 Change Organic 1 Change North America $1,288 $1,263 2 % 3 % EMEA $1,116 $1,092 2 % 4 % Latin America $775 $687 13 % 23 % Asia Pacific $450 $480 (6) % (5) % Total 1H Crop Protection Net Sales $3,629 $3,522 3 % 6 % 1H Crop Protection Operating EBITDA $711 $565 26 % N/A

2025 Market Outlook & Guidance

Farmers continue to prioritize top-tier seed and crop protection technologies to maximize and protect their yields to keep pace with record global demand for grain and oilseeds. Global corn area is up in 2025, with a five percent increase in North America, driven by favorable corn economics relative to soybeans and other crops. Expectations for a large production year in 2025 and trade uncertainty have pressured grain prices in most major growing regions. However, the global corn stocks-to-use ratio for the 2025/2026 crop year is still expected to be at its lowest point in over a decade.

In Crop Protection, our latest view of the market for the full year continues to be a "flattish" environment, with volume gains offset by pricing headwinds. For Corteva's Crop Protection business, we are expecting full-year double-digit volume gains in excess of low-single-digit pricing headwinds from broad-based portfolio gains, including new products and biologicals. As it pertains to ongoing tariff negotiations around the world, we are not expecting a material net impact on our full-year 2025 results given policies in place today. Global grain and oilseed demand is not expected to decline, regardless of any changes in trade flows.

As a result of its strong first half performance and expectations for modest growth in the second half, the Company increased full-year 2025 guidance3 with net sales expected to be in the range of $17.6 billion to $17.8 billion, growth of ~5% at the mid-point. Operating EBITDA1 is expected to be $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion, growth of 13% at the mid-point. Operating EPS1 is expected to be $3.00 to $3.20 per share, growth of 21% at the mid-point. The Company expects to repurchase approximately $1.0 billion of shares in 2025.

The Company is not able to reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, to its most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty items outside of its control, such as Significant Items, without unreasonable effort.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA ) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at

