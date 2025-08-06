Wilmington Capital Management Inc. Reports Second Quarter And Year To Date 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (TSX: WCM.A, WCM.B) (“Wilmington” or the“Corporation”) reports its second quarter and year-to-date 2025 financial reports and provides an operational update. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Corporation reported a net loss of $0.3 million or ($0.02) per share and $0.4 million or ($0.03), compared to a net loss of $0.01 million or ($0.01) per share and net income of $1.2 million or $0.09 per share for the same periods in 2024, respectively. Outlook Beginning in August 2023, the Corporation took steps to monetize a significant number of its investments in order to unlock the embedded value which had been substantially realized, simplify its business and return capital to its shareholders. As at June 30, 2025, the Corporation had approximately $34 million of cash on hand and an 18% ownership interest in Bay Moorings Marina Holdings Limited Partnership, which owns land in Ontario being redeveloped into 50 residential sites and a condo having approximately 90 units. The Corporation continues to review a range of alternatives aimed at providing liquidity to shareholders and maximizing the value of its public platform. About Wilmington Wilmington is a Canadian investment company whose principal objective historically was to seek out investment opportunities in the alternative asset classes which provided shareholders with capital appreciation over the longer term as opposed to current income returns. The Corporation invested its own capital alongside partners and co-investors, in hard assets and private equity funds and managed these assets through operating entities. Further information relating to the Corporation may be found on as well on the Corporation's website at . INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30,

For the six months ended

June 30 (CDN $ thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Management fee revenue --- 260 --- 400 Interest, distributions and other income 269 538 556 1,086 269 798 556 1,486 Expenses General and administrative (606 ) (822 ) (1,120 ) (1,447 ) Amortization (7 ) (7 ) (14 ) (14 ) Finance costs (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) Stock-based compensation --- --- --- (18 ) (614 ) (831 ) (1,136 ) (1,482 ) Fair value adjustments and other activities Fair value adjustments to investments --- --- --- 194 Gain from sale of investments --- (63 ) --- 947 --- (63 ) --- 1,141 Income (loss) before income taxes (345 ) (96 ) (580 ) 1,145 Current income tax recovery (expense) 90 (45 ) 146 (461 ) Deferred income tax recovery (7 ) 24 (7 ) 453 Provision for income taxes 83 (21 ) 139 (8 ) Net income (loss) (262 ) (117 ) (441 ) 1,137 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Fair value adjustments to investments, net of tax --- --- --- 36 Other comprehensive income --- --- --- 36 Total comprehensive income (loss) (262 ) (117 ) (441 ) 1,173 Net income (loss) per share Basic (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.09 Diluted (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.09

























































































INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(CDN $ thousands)

June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Assets NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in Bay Moorings Partnership 850 850 Deferred income tax assets 233 240 Right-of-use asset 21 36 1,104 1,126 CURRENT ASSETS Cash 34,125 36,307 Income taxes recoverable 181 --- Amounts receivable and other assets 1,108 1,253 Total assets 36,518 38,686 Liabilities NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 34 52 34 52 CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 38 38 Income taxes payable --- 725 Amounts payable and other 654 1,638 Total liabilities 726 2,453 Equity Shareholders' equity 35,619 35,619 Retained earnings (23 ) 418 Accumulated other comprehensive income 196 196 Total equity 35,792 36,233 Total liabilities and equity 36,518 38,686

Executive Officers of the Corporation will be available at 403-705-8038 to answer any questions on the Corporation's financial results.

