Gildan Names S&S Activewear As Exclusive Wholesale Distributor For American Apparel® In The U.S.

The American Apparel® brand addresses customers' desire for a meaningful design and premium quality that stands strong amidst fleeting trends. The brand philosophy and values are rooted in the true essence of style, durability, and commitment to quality and sustainability.

“American Apparel® is an iconic premium clothing brand known for its timeless styles, premium quality, and youthful energy, dedicated to“Crafting the Culture” through music festival sponsorships and collaborations with artists,” said Chuck Ward, Chief Operating Officer at Gildan.“S&S has always been a strong advocate of American Apparel® and we are confident that this partnership will broaden customers' access to the brand and further position American Apparel® as the timeless, iconic choice for customers.”

S&S Activewear echoed that enthusiasm, emphasizing the opportunity to strengthen the American Apparel® brand in the U.S. imprintables channel.

“We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of American Apparel® products,” said Frank Myers, CEO of S&S Activewear.“By leveraging our scale, industry-leading technology, and deep customer relationships, we're committed to delivering the brand's full product line across our nationwide network.”

“We're excited to expand our partnership with Gildan and continue to drive sales for the American Apparel® brand,” said Toby Whitmoyer, Chief Commercial Officer of S&S Activewear.“This brand has always stood for creativity, and cultural relevance – values that deeply resonate with today's buyers. With our national reach, deep inventory, and service-first mindset, we're ready to support the brand and deliver more value to our customers.”

American Apparel® products are Made With RespectTM in Gildan's manufacturing facilities, which are operated with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices. From the legendary fine jersey to the cherished heavyweight cotton, American Apparel® delivers both style and quality, elevating style to iconic status.

The partnership will be effective December 28, 2025.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at .

About S&S

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear is a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 100 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 6 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.