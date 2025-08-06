Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the fiscal 2025 third quarter, Star reported a 7.8 percent decrease in total revenue to $305.6 million compared with $331.6 million in the prior-year period, largely reflecting lower product sales. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2025 third quarter fell by 1.5 million gallons, or 3.8 percent, to 36.2 million gallons, as the additional volume provided from acquisitions was more than offset by the impact from net customer attrition, warmer weather, and other factors. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were 2.0 percent warmer than the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 19.3 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Selling prices also decreased, largely due to a decline in wholesale product costs of $0.3525 per gallon, or 14.3 percent, year-over-year.

Star's net loss increased by $5.6 million in the quarter, to $16.6 million, reflecting $6.5 million greater Adjusted EBITDA loss, $2.0 million higher depreciation and amortization expense, and a $0.9 million increase in net interest expense, partially offset by a $2.3 million higher income tax benefit and a favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $1.6 million. Depreciation and amortization and net interest expense rose largely due to acquisitions.

The Company reported a third quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP measure defined below) of $10.6 million, versus $4.1 million in fiscal 2024, due to slightly lower home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins in the base business and a decrease in volume sold due to warmer weather and other factors, partially offset by lower base business operating expenses and positive Adjusted EBITDA from recent acquisitions, generated during this historical loss period.

“While outside our core heating season, the third quarter was negatively impacted by lower volume due to warmer temperatures along with net attrition and other factors,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group's President and Chief Executive Officer.“That said, we were pleased with our continued improvement in service and installation performance, and acquisition-related Adjusted EBITDA positively contributed to the quarter as well as the year-to-date period. This largely reflects the quality of the propane assets and accounts acquired, which tend to be slightly less seasonal. As we pursue a strategy that includes continuing to grow our propane and heating oil customer base as well as improving service and installation profitability, we believe we are positioning Star as a fully diversified energy provider that, over time, will be more resilient and adaptable to varied weather conditions. We believe we remain on track for solid performance in fiscal 2025, and net customer attrition, which remains a critical area of focus, was roughly flat year-over-year.”

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the nine months ended June 30, 2025, Star reported a modest rise (less than 1.0 percent) in total revenue to $1.5 billion, reflecting higher volumes sold, offsetting a decline in selling prices in response to lower wholesale product costs. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 increased by 27.7 million gallons, or 11.8 percent, to 262.6 million gallons, reflecting colder temperatures, the additional volume provided from acquisitions, more than offsetting net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation fiscal year-to-date were 8.2 percent colder than during the prior-year period but 8.3 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Star's net income increased by $31.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, to $102.2 million, primarily due to $28.2 million of higher Adjusted EBITDA and a $20.2 million favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments, partially offset by a $12.4 million higher income tax provision, a $2.6 million increase in depreciation and amortization costs, and $1.4 million greater net interest expense. Depreciation and amortization and net interest expense rose largely due to acquisitions.

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA increased by $28.2 million, to $169.5 million, compared to the prior-year period, reflecting $21.1 million higher Adjusted EBITDA in the base business and a $17.7 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA from recent acquisitions, partially offset by a $10.6 million increase in expense related to the Company's weather hedge contracts. The higher Adjusted EBITDA in the base business was driven by an increase in home heating oil and propane per gallon margins, higher home heating oil and propane volume sold, due to colder weather, and an improvement in service and installation profitability. Regarding its weather hedge, as previously reported, the temperatures experienced during the hedge period ending March 31, 2025 were colder than the strike prices and, therefore, the Company recorded an expense under those weather hedge contracts of $3.1 million. This compares to the prior-year period during which, due to warmer weather, the Company recorded a credit of $7.5 million under its weather hedge contract.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star's position with regard to the following:



compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;

financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;

ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.



The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.



Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at and by visiting Star's website at , where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star's complete audited financial statements free of charge.

This news release includes“forward-looking statements” which represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events on wholesale product cost volatility, tariff regimes, including newly imposed U.S. tariffs and any additional responsive non-U.S. tariffs or additional U.S. tariffs, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer's needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our operational and financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions and electrification of heating systems, future global health pandemics, recessionary economic conditions, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology, including alternative methods for heating and cooling residences. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report including, without limitation, the statements under“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere herein, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“expect,”“seek,”“estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” and“Business Strategy” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the“Form 10-K”) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations (“Cautionary Statements”) are disclosed in this news release and in the Company's Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

