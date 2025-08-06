MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2025 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
|
MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
NET SALES
|
$
|
214,032
|
|
$
|
371,451
|
|
(42.4) %
|
|
$
|
439,682
|
|
$
|
721,322
|
|
(39.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COSTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
179,446
|
|
|
320,373
|
|
(44.0) %
|
|
|
371,153
|
|
|
626,001
|
|
(40.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
34,586
|
|
|
51,078
|
|
(32.3) %
|
|
|
68,529
|
|
|
95,321
|
|
(28.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
|
23,404
|
|
|
22,773
|
|
2.8 %
|
|
|
46,664
|
|
|
44,316
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
|
294
|
|
|
2,048
|
|
(85.6) %
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
3,293
|
|
(88.2) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (Income) Expense, Net
|
|
(479)
|
|
|
13
|
|
(3787.7) %
|
|
|
(682)
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
(3307.6) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expense, Net
|
|
23,219
|
|
|
24,834
|
|
(6.5) %
|
|
|
46,371
|
|
|
47,589
|
|
(2.6) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
11,367
|
|
|
26,244
|
|
(56.7) %
|
|
|
22,158
|
|
|
47,732
|
|
(53.6) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
|
2,909
|
|
|
5,730
|
|
(49.2) %
|
|
|
5,635
|
|
|
10,195
|
|
(44.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
8,458
|
|
$
|
20,514
|
|
(58.8) %
|
|
$
|
16,523
|
|
$
|
37,537
|
|
(56.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC INCOME PER SHARE OF
COMMON STOCK
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
$
|
1.79
|
|
(58.8) %
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
$
|
3.28
|
|
(56.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE OF
COMMON STOCK
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
$
|
1.78
|
|
(59.0) %
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
$
|
3.26
|
|
(56.3) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE
OF COMMON STOCK
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES
OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
11,459
|
|
|
11,461
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
|
11,454
|
|
|
11,457
|
|
0.0 %
|
Diluted
|
|
11,600
|
|
|
11,550
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
|
11,611
|
|
|
11,531
|
|
0.7 %
|
MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and temporary investments
|
$
|
31,821
|
|
$
|
24,337
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,966 and $1,850 at June 30, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
270,419
|
|
|
313,413
|
Inventories, net
|
|
165,458
|
|
|
186,169
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
17,711
|
|
|
5,847
|
Total current assets
|
|
485,409
|
|
|
529,766
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
115,970
|
|
|
115,979
|
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
|
|
448
|
|
|
545
|
Goodwill
|
|
19,998
|
|
|
19,998
|
Other assets
|
|
1,108
|
|
|
727
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
622,933
|
|
$
|
667,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
98,035
|
|
$
|
145,853
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
46,614
|
|
|
50,620
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
1,390
|
|
|
1,082
|
Current portion of operating lease obligation
|
|
307
|
|
|
318
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
146,346
|
|
|
197,873
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term obligations
|
|
55,000
|
|
|
65,000
|
Non-current portion of operating lease obligation
|
|
141
|
|
|
227
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
2,852
|
|
|
2,885
|
Total liabilities
|
|
204,339
|
|
|
265,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized – 5,000,000 shares, Issued – none
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized – 100,000,000 shares, Issued – 11,458,123 and 11,439,292 shares as of June 30, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
115
|
|
|
114
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
154,176
|
|
|
153,704
|
Retained earnings
|
|
266,879
|
|
|
254,938
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(2,576)
|
|
|
(7,726)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
418,594
|
|
|
401,030
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
622,933
|
|
$
|
667,015
