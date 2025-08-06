MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2025 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR ) ("Miller Industries" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

For the second quarter of 2025, net sales were $214.0 million, a decrease of 42.4%, compared to $371.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by a decline in product shipments, predominantly chassis, relative to the prior year period in which we saw significantly elevated chassis shipments as original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") recovered from previous supply chain disruptions.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $34.6 million, or 16.2% of net sales, compared to $51.1 million, or 13.8% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2024. The year over year increase in gross margin percentage was largely driven by sales product mix, which shifted from a higher percentage of chassis in the prior year period, to a higher percentage of bodies in the current period.

For the second quarter of 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses were $23.4 million, or 10.9% of net sales, compared to $22.8 million, or 6.1% of net sales, in the prior year period. The year over year increase was driven primarily by higher stock-based compensation expense and employee compensation and training cost in the current period.

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, decreases of 58.8% and 59.0% respectively compared to net income of $20.5 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2025, the fifty-ninth consecutive quarter that the Company has paid a dividend.

"In the second quarter, we faced challenges in the market, predominantly related to industry-wide demand headwinds. Retail sales activity was down 20% quarter over quarter, resulting in a 30% decrease in order intake from distributors." said William G. Miller, II, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We attribute the decreased demand largely to lower consumer confidence and elevated costs of ownership, which takes into account interest rates, insurance costs, and tariff related price increases. We also continue to see elevated field inventory in our distribution channel impacting demand, which has persisted since the end of last year. We are closely monitoring and adjusting production levels to meet current demand and accelerate the reduction of channel inventory, taking significant steps to improve our costs, and securing our supply chain to mitigate the long-term risks of tariffs."

Mr. Miller II, concluded, "Moving forward, despite the current challenges in the market, all fundamental drivers of our long-term business performance, such as miles driven, average age of vehicles on the road, and accidents per mile, are steadily climbing. With the proactive steps we are taking to reduce channel inventory and right-size costs, we are confident we will be well positioned for success as the market environment improves. For the remainder of the year, we will prioritize operational efficiency and capital allocation as we position the Company for sustained, long-term growth. We believe strongly in the fundamentals of our business and anticipate a meaningful recovery in the commercial market, as well as potential upside from pending military contracts providing us with revenue and earnings growth in years to come."

2025 Guidance

Due to the heightened uncertainty and near-term challenges discussed in this release, we are revising our previously issued guidance for the 2025 fiscal year. We now expect revenue in the range of $750 to $800 million and at this time, we are suspending guidance on earnings per share as the organization-wide operational initiatives we are evaluating could have a material impact on our cost structure, potentially resulting in extraordinary expenses and potential losses in the second half of the year. We expect to provide updates as we make decisions and gather more information.

The statements in the 2025 guidance provided above are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding "forward-looking statements" below.

The Company will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. The call is scheduled for tomorrow, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. Listeners can access the conference call live and archived over the Internet through the following link:

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of this call will be available approximately one hour after the live call ends through Thursday, August 14, 2025. The replay number is 1-844-512-2921, Passcode 1198904

About Miller Industries, Inc.

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, ChevronTM, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, JigeTM, BonifaceTM, Titan® and Eagle®.

